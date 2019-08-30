Cannabidiol (CBD) Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Market

Cannabidiol (CBD) are substances derived from cannabis plants. The product was earlier considered only as a psychedelic drug but now researchers are developing drugs for various diseases from this substance. The product does not trigger psychoactivity as much as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Several countries are now legalizing the use of this, which can trigger the hike in sales for the global cannabidiol (CBD) market.

Several factors are expected to take the global cannabidiol market ahead in the coming years. The traction is mainly expected to come from various research institutes who are investing substantially to ensure high growth for the market. Investments are pouring in from both governments and private investors that can help these research institutes grow even more. Pharmaceuticals are also gaining much importance due to various FDA approvals for drugs that can be used in treating people.

Several companies are showing a keen interest in the global cannabidiol (CBD) market and are attempting to solidify their stances in the industry. These companies are Mary's Medicinals, CW Hemp, Gaia Botanicals, Plus CBD Oil, HempMeds, Bluebird Botanicals, TertraLabs, CBD Naturals, Medical Marijuana, ENDOCA, and others.

The global cannabidiol (CBD) market can be segmented on the basis of source. Such a segmentation aims at bringing out diverse factors that can impact the global market in the coming years. The segmentation has been backed by various figures fetched by adept analysis on a volume-wise and value-wise scale.

Based on the source, the global cannabidiol (CBD) market can be segmented into hemp-based and marijuana-based. The hemp-based technology is gaining wide-spread acknowledgement from diverse industries. On the other hand, various countries are now passing laws to legalize the use of marijuana-based cannabidiol. Various research institutes are creating huge demands for the segment.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are five distinct regions that have been included in a region-specific study of the global cannabidiol (CBD) market. This report engages itself in finding various growth pockets that can be explored later to increase the profit margin.

North America is gaining substantial momentum due to the hike in the legalization process of the substance in Canada and in various states of the US. This is mainly to derive various medicinal components from the cannabidiols. Research institutes and pharmaceutical companies are promoting hike for the regional market. Pharmaceuticals have increased their investment in the sector to derive top-class medicines. Europe is also facing same kind of features, which is expected to inspire growth for the regional market. Countries like Germany, France, the UK, and others are investing substantially in the market to gain leverage in the growth.

The APAC region is also expecting strong growth in the coming years. The regional spending on the cannabidiol researches have increased due to interests shown by various associated industries. Several countries are also legalizing its use in the research.

In July 2019, cannabidiol-based medicine Epidiolex received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treatments of seizures.

