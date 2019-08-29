CarbisLoadtec - An Ideal Union

Elevating platform system

FLORENCE, SC, USA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sam Carbis Solutions Group and Loadtec Engineered Systems are delighted to announce the launch of Carbis Loadtec Group Limited. Following a long engagement of 22 years, the two companies have finally decided to tie the knot!

Effective September 1st, 2019, Sam Carbis Solutions Group will expand its’ international offerings through the newly conjoined company. “Through this collaboration, our customers gain greater access to the latest and most innovative solutions for their unique applications around the globe,” said Shawn Mizell, President of Sam Carbis Solutions Group, LLC. "I am very excited at the opportunity this partnership affords both companies and look forward to what the future holds.’’

"Loadtec Engineered Systems Ltd has exclusively represented Carbis for 22 years on a worldwide basis and we are used to working together, cooperating and developing unique solutions for our customers’ unique applications,’’ said Alec Keeler, Managing Director of Loadtec and the new Carbis Loadtec Group. ‘’We are now a manufacturing company and will offer a closer, faster and improved service with the backing of a long-established and financially strong, international partner.’’

Sam Carbis Solutions Group is a fourth-generation family business based in Florence, South Carolina and employs over 250 personnel in the fabrication of customized bulk loading access equipment and turnkey systems for truck, rail, and marine applications across all industries. Many of the systems considered standard in the bulk loading industry were developed by Carbis engineers.



