Grand Opening Center for Medicinal Plant Conservation

Author, herbalist and founder of United Plant Savers, Rosemary Gladstar to speak at grand opening

LINDEN, VA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Plant SaversCelebrates 25 Yearswith theCenter for Medicinal Plant Conservation Grand OpeningSeptember 21st – 22nd, 2019Rutland, OhioIn the heart of Appalachia a green spark is being lit with a new building that celebrates the cultural and ecological diversity of native medicinal plants. The money to build the center was raised online through United Plant Savers dedicated members and is built out of local ash trees that had died due to the emerald ash bore. Symbolic to the changing times the new center represents the possibilities of herbal medicine in rebuilding Appalachia's economy and ecology.United Plant Savers (UpS), is excited to celebrate its 25th Anniversary and Grand Opening of the Center for Medicinal Plant Conservation. Founded in 1994, UpS’ mission is “to conserve At-Risk native medicinal plants of the United States and Canada and their native habitat while ensuring an abundant renewable supply of medicinal plants for generations to come.”For its 25th anniversary, UpS celebrates the opening of its newly constructed Center for Medicinal Plant Conservation. The center houses exhibits about native, medicinal plants; the UpS offices; learning spaces for the UpS Medicinal Plant Conservation Certificate Program; a gallery space for original artwork by artists in the Deep Ecology Artist Fellowship Program; a kitchen space for herbal classes and medicine-making with local herbalists; and more.Join us on September 21st and 22nd for the festivities. The program includes special keynote talks by Rosemary Gladstar and Steven Foster on the history of United Plant Savers and the plant conservation legacy of Jim and Peggy Duke. Music by Lobo Marino, the Intermittent Animals, and theatre mask performance by 1000 Faces. Guided and self-guided hikes of the sanctuary. Catered dinner on Saturday night, BYOB. Camping is available for Friday and Saturday. The event will officially kick off in the afternoon on Saturday. Admission (includes dinner) for UpS members is $55, for non-UpS members (membership fee included) $75, and camping is $10 per person. (See full schedule below.)We look forward to seeing you and celebrating the past 25 years of dedication to the plants as well as nourishing the vision for the future. For more information and to register for the event, please visit: www.unitedplantsavers.org or click here.###EVENT SCHEDULEGate and Check-In Times: Friday 4–10pm and Saturday 8:30am–2pmCenter is ADA Accessible, but trails are not. Please contact office@unitedplantsavers.org for special needs.SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 212:00pm Welcome and performance by 1000 Faces Mask Theater2:30pm Rosemary Gladstar and Paul StraussLooking Back, Moving ForwardA look into the historical beginnings of UpS ~ stories, visions and dreams that came to be ~ and what lies ahead as told by Rosemary and friends3:15pm Dedication Ceremony by Steven FosterKnowledge Inspires Appreciation which Inspires ConservationHow Jim Duke Taught Us the Love of Plants in the Evolution of UpS5:00–7:30pm Evening mixerEnjoy dinner provided by Purple Chopstix from Athens, evening storytelling by Doug Elliot, and music by Lobo Marino and the Intermittent Animals. We will also have tea and kombucha.SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 228:00am Continental breakfast and coffee9:00am Guided hikes (sign up for a hike at the event)CONTACT JOHN STOCK740.742.3455john@unitedplantsavers.org



