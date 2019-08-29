SFW CONSTRUCTION IS SETTING THE STANDARD FOR QUALITY DRY ROT AND SIDING REPAIRS IN THE SEATTLE METRO AREA

How a small business in the Pacific Northwest changed the way homeowners are solving their siding and dry rot problems with a final solution.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SFW Construction is proudly offering high-quality siding repair structural repair , leak detection and mitigation, residential painting, and exterior improvements for entire Seattle market and surrounding areas.Steve Wade, CEO & President of SFW Construction LLC says, “We have found our space in the home repair industry by becoming Seattle’s foremost expert at making targeted dry rot and siding repairs. Our clients tell us how excited they are to get the quality and expertise of one of Seattle’s premiere residential construction companies without having to completely remove and replace all their exterior siding and trims.”Review by Robert L. in Seattle, WA 5.0 | 07-30-2019Project: Install or Repair SidingSFW was great at scheduling the work and communicated every step of the process. The morning they showed up, we went through the job and my expectations. Throughout the day, they showed me the issues they uncovered and asked for my approval for their proposed resolution. They took pictures of each phase and shared those with me. They did a great job and I would hire them again.SFW Construction was able to recognize a lack of quality contractors that were willing to take on targeted exterior repairs. Seattle homes are exposed to long periods of wet weather. Large amounts of bulk water, over time, can have a damaging effect to your siding system and moisture barrier. If there are defects in these systems, it can lead to moisture intrusion. Once moisture moves past these barriers it can cause devastation to the sub-structure beneath.After seeing the aftermath of these damages firsthand, and recognizing the issues Northwestern homeowners were facing, SFW has earned the reputation of Portland and Vancouver’s #1 contractor for dry rot and siding repairs. And for the last 2 years SFW has brought their award-winning methodology and customer service to the Emerald City!According to Steve Wade, “By listening to our clients, friends, and neighbors it was obvious there wasn’t a company large and reputable enough to make lasting and meaningful targeted siding repairs. Many homeowners were faced with only two choices. Either use a handyman to make repairs, whom usually have good intentions but lack the knowledge and training to make quality envelope repairs; or use a large exterior contractor that is primarily interested in whole house siding replacements.”SFW Construction has focused on training and assembling the best local craftsman in Seattle. By working closely with DuPont and James Hardie, SFW Construction has been at the forefront of building science and high-performance moisture barriers in the Pacific Northwest.“Keeping Washington families dry, healthy, and safe is really what it is about for us. Recognizing the challenges our local families face, listening to our clients, and offering them local solutions that make sense is what has really propelled us. I’m excited every day to come to work and know I’m making a difference to Northwest families.” says SFW President and owner Steve Wade.Review by Rachelle S. in Seattle, WA 5.0 | 06-11-2019Project: Install or Repair SidingThey showed up on time, Mark was great and kept me up on the water damage, and with pictures to show the damage, and what they needed to do to repair/replace. They were very professional and courteous. Several neighbors stopped by to look and ask about their work. Very happy and will recommend them. They will definitely be #1 call on future repairs.If you’re in need of a targeted exterior repair project, or a complete exterior renovation, SFW Construction may be the perfect choice for you. If you are interested in reaching out to their team you can use any of the contact information below or you could simply go to SFW Construction home page and fill out their contact form.Contact SFW Construction LLC:SFW Construction LLC3515 SW Alaska St.Seattle, WA 98126206-499-4135



