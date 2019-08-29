Get a Bonus Gift Card and More When You Buy Whirlpool as Appliances Connection’s 2019 Labor Day Continues

2019 Labor Day Sale: Whirlpool Sunset Bronze Kitchen Package

You won't find a better time to buy Whirlpool appliances than during the Appliances Connection 2019 Labor Day Sale.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection is proud to be an authorized dealer for Whirlpool, one of the last truly American manufacturers of appliances. They offer a full range of kitchen and laundry units and we carry them all. You’ll be able to find the single appliance or appliance bundle you need, whether you live in a small apartment, a sprawling home, or you’re a builder who wants to buy in bulk. Have you been meaning to upgrade your kitchen’s style? Appliances Connection and Whirlpool have you covered. Click here to take an in-depth look at a 3-piece stainless steel kitchen package. It’s luxury for less than $5,000.

During our continuing 2019 Labor Day Sale, you’ll have even more reason to shop Whirlpool at Appliances Connection with our Appliance Package Gift Card Bonus Program. It’s simple. From now until 11 September, if you purchase a three-piece Whirlpool kitchen package consisting of at least one qualifying refrigerator, at least one qualifying large cooking appliance (i.e. a range or a wall oven, not a microwave or countertop toaster oven), and at least one dishwasher, we’ll give you a $300.00 Appliances Connection gift card*. We’re not leaving laundry out of this deal. If you purchase a qualifying Whirlpool washer and dryer pair, we’ll give you a $100.00 Appliances Connection gift card*.

This gift card bonus can be combined with manufacturers’ deals. To wit, for a limited time, Whirlpool has an amazingly generous rebate offer. If you purchase a qualifying individual Whirlpool appliance, you’ll get a $300.00 off with a mail-in rebate. Furthermore, you’ll earn even more as you buy more. Check out the following:

- If you purchase 4 qualifying appliances, you’ll earn an extra $200.00.

- If you purchase 5 qualifying appliances, you’ll earn an extra $300.00.

- If you purchase 6 qualifying appliances, you’ll earn an extra $600.00.

With the right combination of appliances, you can get up to $900.00 in savings from the manufacturer and up to $400.00 on an Appliances Connection gift card in this particular deal. Peruse our Rebate Center to find out how you can maximize your savings.

Make Appliances Connection your destination to buy Whirlpool appliances during our 2019 Labor Day Sale and all year ‘round.

*Please allow 8 - 10 weeks after purchase to receive the gift card.



