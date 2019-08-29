Wartburg Receives Community Partner Award from Westchester County Chapter of The Links

Dr. David J. Gentner

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westchester County Chapter of the Links Present Community Partner Award to WartburgMOUNT VERNON, NY –August 15, 2019 - The Westchester County Chapter of The Links presented Wartburg with their prestigious 2019 Community Partner Award at their 2019 Java & Jazz Awards Event. President & CEO, Dr. David J. Gentner, members of the Board of Directors and administrative staff attended on behalf of Wartburg.Wartburg was honored for being a community partner that has supported and assisted The Links in providing information, resources and opportunities to Westchester County’s underserved populations. Dedicated to providing services through friendship, the Westchester County Chapter of The Links has a tradition of service. The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. It is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African-Americans.In 2018, Wartburg dedicated a beautiful mosaic bench that their nursing home residents help create, in partnership with The Links, and the Clay Art Center. Once a month, for the past year, volunteers from The Links and the Clay Art Center in Port Chester have worked with Wartburg’s nursing home residents, many of whom are living with Alzheimer’s disease or other related dementias, to create the many pieces that make up the “Go with the Flow” mosaic bench installed in the Waltemade Skilled Nursing Facility outdoor courtyard.“The Links have a longstanding partnership with Wartburg. The group annually gives presents to our residents during the holidays while spreading good cheer”, said Dr. Gentner. The founder and facilitator of the clay program, as well as the bench designer, Earlene Cox, started the program with funding from The Links after discovering the healing benefits of clay for her mother, who also lived with Alzheimer’s. “My thanks to Ms. Earlene Cox, President Terry Joyner, and the Chapter Officers for recognizing the special partnership between The Westchester County Chapter of the Links and Wartburg,” said Dr. Gentner.Westchester County Chapter of the Links, Inc.The Links is a premier African-American women’s service group. The chapter was established on June 10, 1950 and has since provided services to the Westchester County community. The Links combines a long-term commitment to local projects with attention to the themes of the National Links organization. Currently, the chapter has 41 members who provide community service through five facets: National Trends and Services, The Arts, Services to Youth, International Trends and Services, and Health and Human Services. Learn more about the Westchester County Chapter of the Links at: www.westchestercountylinksinc.org WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on its beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, its continuing care approach has earned Wartburg a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018.Wartburg Website Homepage: www.wartburg.org/ Wartburg Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/thewartburg/ Wartburg Twitter Page: www.twitter.com/thewartburg Wartburg Instagram Page: www.instagram.com/wartburgadultcare Wartburg LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-wartburg-adult-care-community/ YouTube Page: www.youtube.com/wartburgny Photo Caption:Dr. David J. Gentner



