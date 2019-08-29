U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $225 Million in Grants to Fund Bridge Improvement Projects in 18 States

WASHINGTON – U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced the recipients of $225 million in Competitive Highway Bridge Program (CHBP) grant funding. Awarded to 20 projects in 18 states, the grants will fund a variety of bridge improvements including replacement and rehabilitation.

“This $225 million in federal funding will enable 18 states to make vital upgr ades to select bridges in rural areas,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

By law, the funds were restricted to states with population densities of less than 100 people per square-mile based on Census data. Twenty-five states met program qualifications.

The funds must be used for highway bridge replacement or rehabilitation projects on public roads that leverage the efficiencies associated with "bundling" at least two highway bridge projects into a single contract. Bundling offers cost and time savings, which are beneficial to reducing the transportation project backlog. It allows the opportunity to address many projects facing similar needs using innovative replacement and rehabilitation strategies in a cost-effective manner.

The 20 projects selected significantly demonstrate these benefits and support the Department’s priorities.

“The projects funded under the program will serve as models for similar bridge improvement projects throughout the nation,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason. “They are examples of how to achieve time and cost savings through innovation.”

Congress funded the CHBP grant program in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2018, from the U.S. Treasury's General Fund. State Departments of Transportation in the 25 eligible states were invited to apply under the program.

FY 2018 Competitive Bridge Program Grants State Project Name Project Description Funding AL I-85 Exit 60, Norfolk Southern Railroad, and Long Street Bridge Replacement Project Improves six bridges in poor or fair condition and improves a section of interstate resulting in a boost for both local and regional economies. $10,855,000 AK South Seward Highway Bridge Project Improves the condition of three bridges in poor or fair condition and uses innovative techniques to accelerate bridge construction. It will ensure continued service to Seward from Anchorage via a land route. $11,567,000 AZ US 191 Bridge Bundling Project Improves the condition of bridges in poor and fair condition and uses innovative techniques to accelerate bridge construction. The project will improve and maintain the reliability of the transportation route though the Navajo Nation. $10,365,000 AR Osceola Area Economic Development Project The project improves the condition of 14 bridges in poor condition, and supports the local economy. $16,161,000 CO Concrete Box Culvert and Corrugated Metal Pipe Culvert Program Improves the condition of up to 14 bridges in poor or fair condition with innovative project delivery techniques. It will ensure key routes will not require future load restrictions in southern and western Colorado. $12,475,000 ID Local Technical Assistance Council Project The project improves eight bridges in poor condition, supports the economy and improves the connectivity of local roads. $6,289,000 IA Bridges for Iowa's Future Improves the condition of up to 77 bridges in poor or fair condition or that are load posted and will use accelerated bridge construction technologies. It will improve several farm-to-market routes across the state. $33,442,000 KS Gray, Clark, and Meade County Bridge Bundle Improves five load-restricted bridges. The project will support the local economy by removing load restrictions and widening the bridges. $3,913,000 ME Franklin County Bridges Project Improves the condition of three bridges in poor condition. The project promotes the use of new technologies. It will benefit the region’s forest products industry and tourism. $6,118,000 ME I-295 Bridges Project Improves the condition of four bridges in poor condition using accelerated bridge construction technologies. It will benefit the region’s economy and tourism. $18,938,000 MN District 1/St. Louis County Bridge Bundling Project The project will improve the condition of 21 bridges in poor condition and will benefit the region’s local industries. $10,252,000 MS Bridge Replacements in Lincoln, Marion, Jefferson Davis, and Walthall Counties Improves the condition of eight bridges in poor condition, including three that are currently closed using innovative technologies. It will improve the overall condition of transportation infrastructure and maintain access to life services for residents. $6,666,000 MS Bridge Replacements in Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, and Attala Counties Improves the condition of four bridges in poor condition. This project will improve the overall condition of transportation infrastructure and maintain access to life services for residents along with benefiting the region’s economic activities by improving access to rural Mississippi. $10,139,000 MO Fixing Access to Rural Missouri (FARM) Bridge Program Improves the condition of 41 bridges in poor condition using innovative project delivery methods and accelerated bridge construction techniques. It will benefit the region’s economic activities by improving access to rural Missouri. $20,794,000 NE Norfolk Northeast Bridges Project Improves the condition of seven bridges in poor condition using innovative technology. The project will benefit the region’s truck traffic, farming and recreation economic activities and maintain access to life services for residents. $8,484,000 NV I-515 Las Vegas Bridge Replacements The project will improve the condition of two bridges in poor condition. It will benefit the region’s economic activity by maintaining interstate access. $9,821,000 ND Bridge Rural Replacement Program Improves the condition of 18 bridges in poor condition. The project promotes the use of standard design details for multiple structures. It will reduce freight and heavy vehicle mileage due to detours from load restricted bridges. $6,511,000 OK Grant County Bridge Replacement Project The project will replace 34 bridges in poor or fair condition, improving safety and travel efficiency for motorists. $3,468,000 OR Douglas County Bridge Replacement Project Improves the condition of two bridges in poor condition. The project will support the regional economy by maintaining a link of county roads with access to the Interstate. $16,495,000 SD West River Counties Bridge Replacement Project Improves the condition of four bridges in poor condition. The project promotes the use of standard design details for multiple structures. It will benefit the local and regional economy. $2,247,000 Total $225,000,000



