Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
A New Market Study, titled “Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
LVT is an acronym for "luxury vinyl tile." It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market. This report focused on Interdental Cleaners market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Interdental Cleaners Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
RiL
Gerflor
Karndean
Polyflor
Tarkett
Forbo
Mannington Mills
NOX Corporation
Metroflor
Armstrong
Mohawk
Milliken
LG Hausys
Beaulieu
Congoleum
Parterre
Snmo LVT
Hailide New Material
Taide Plastic Flooring
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major Application
Global market size by Major Type
Major applications as follows:
Commercial use
Residential use
Major Type as follows:
Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)
Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
2 Regional Market
3 Key Manufacturers
4 Major Application
5 Market by Type
6 Price Overview
7 ConclusionFig Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)
Continued....
