Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

LVT is an acronym for "luxury vinyl tile." It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market. Global research on Global LVT Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

RiL

Gerflor

Karndean

Polyflor

Tarkett

Forbo

Mannington Mills

NOX Corporation

Metroflor

Armstrong

Mohawk

Milliken

LG Hausys

Beaulieu

Congoleum

Parterre

Snmo LVT

Hailide New Material

Taide Plastic Flooring

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major Application

Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows:

Commercial use

Residential use

Major Type as follows:

Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)

Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT)

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued....

