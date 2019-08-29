Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

LVT is an acronym for "luxury vinyl tile." It is a marketing term used by numerous companies to describe their vinyl flooring that is decoratively patterned to emulate the look of natural wood, granite or other types of flooring. There is no exact definition of the term, only generalities. It is not actually a separate category of tiling, simply a way of describing standard vinyl tiling that has been designed to match natural flooring. 

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) market. This report focused on Interdental Cleaners market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Interdental Cleaners Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.: 
RiL 
Gerflor 
Karndean 
Polyflor 
Tarkett 
Forbo 
Mannington Mills 
NOX Corporation 
Metroflor 
Armstrong 
Mohawk 
Milliken 
LG Hausys 
Beaulieu 
Congoleum 
Parterre 
Snmo LVT 
Hailide New Material 
Taide Plastic Flooring 

The main contents of the report including: 
Global market size and forecast 
Regional market size, production data and export & import 
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business 
Global market size by Major Application 
Global market size by Major Type

Major applications as follows: 
Commercial use 
Residential use 
Major Type as follows: 
Decorative Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) 
Functional Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) 

Regional market size, production data and export & import: 
Asia-Pacific 
North America 
Europe 
South America 
Middle East & Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview 

2 Regional Market 

3 Key Manufacturers 

4 Major Application 

5 Market by Type 

6 Price Overview 

7 ConclusionFig Global Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVT) Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD) 

Continued....

