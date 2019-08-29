Intelligent Greenhouse Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Intelligent Greenhouse Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MARKETERSMEDIA, INDIA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Intelligent Greenhouse Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Intelligent Greenhouse Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Intelligent Greenhouse Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Overview

Intelligent greenhouse is one of the recent concepts of greenhouse that involves the cultivation of crops without any human intervention. The crops in a smart greenhouse boast the capability to grow without the adjustment of climate or any kind of external human interference by any means. The smart greenhouse uses a wide variety of microprocessors and sensors to perform various functions like controlling the irrigation system and the temperature. With intelligent greenhouse, any type of plant, vegetables, or fruit can be grown at any point of time in a year. This greenhouse system is extremely cost effective, helps ensure efficiency and improves the versatility of greenhouses.

The imperative need for smart farming and the growing trend of rooftop farming is one of the driving factors behind the growth of the global market of intelligent greenhouse. However, on the flip side, the high pricing associated with intelligent greenhouses can limit its market potential.

The report published in HeyReport on the global intelligent greenhouse market revealed the growth of the market to be at a notable pace. The valuation of the intelligent greenhouse market was further stated to surpass its previous valuation.

Competitive Landscape

The global intelligent greenhouse market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like Palram, Venlo, Agra Tech, RBI, Atlas Manufacturing, Nexus Corporation, Kubo, HuiZhong XingTong, Luiten, Xinyu Greenhouse, AgrowTec, TOP Greenhouse, Shanghai Jinong, Fenglong Technology, NongBang Greenhouse, Nanjing Tengyong, Jin Zhi You, Qingzhou Jinxin, FatDragon, GaoZongZhi, Hua Kun, and others.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3816979-global-foaming-coating-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025

Market Segmentation

The global intelligent greenhouse market has been segmented in terms of type and application.

By application, the market segments into vegetable cultivation, flower planting, fruit cultivation, and others.

By type, the market branches into Non-Hydroponic and Hydroponic.

Regional Analysis

The global intelligent greenhouse market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Europe is slated to record considerable growth in the intelligent greenhouse market in the coming years. The growth of the market in this region can be majorly attributed to the expanding appropriation of smart greenhouse innovation in recent years. Add to this, growth and development in nations like Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the European regional market.

Elsewhere, both Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World regional segments have been reported to gain significant growth in the forthcoming years of the forecast period. The fast-paced urbanization in both these regions has been one of the key factors in driving the market of intelligent greenhouse herein.

Industry Buzz

one of the leading pre-employment background screening services provider, Asurint, made the announcement concerning its partnership as well as imminent integration with Greenhouse, which is one of the fastest-growing talent acquisition software companies in the world.

Grodan announced the launch of e-Grow in the North American regional market. The software platform is used for data-driven precision growing, which offers growers smart insights and information into the greenhouse. This enables them to optimize their cultivation completely.

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3816979-global-foaming-coating-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Venlo

3.1.1 Company Information

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Palram

3.2.1 Company Information

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 RBI

3.3.1 Company Information

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Kubo

3.4.1 Company Information

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Nexus Corporation

3.5.1 Company Information

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Agra Tech

3.6.1 Company Information

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Luiten

3.7.1 Company Information

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Atlas Manufacturing

3.8.1 Company Information

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 AgrowTec

3.9.1 Company Information

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 TOP Greenhouse

3.11 FatDragon

3.12 Fenglong Technology

3.13 Hua Kun

3.14 HuiZhong XingTong

3.15 Shangyang Greenhouse

3.16 Shanghai Jinong

3.17 Xinyu Greenhouse

3.18 NongBang Greenhouse

3.19 GaoZongZhi

3.20 Nanjing Tengyong

3.21 Jin Zhi You

3.22 Qingzhou Jinxin

Continued....

Conclusion

The survey report shows the proper estimation of size of the market for volume and value. All of the bottom up and top own approaches have been made in order of validation of the market size of Intelligent Greenhouse market. This also provides us with a proper estimation of size of other varying markets, that shares the overall international market. All the percentage shares, breakdowns and split ups has been signified and determined through verified secondary resource that is available.

The report also considers key shareholders, raw material suppliers, wholesalers, different regulatory bodies like NGOs and government agencies.

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.