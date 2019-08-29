IoT in Elevators Market 2019 - Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT-enabled elevators utilize artificial intelligence for enabling transportation of passengers and commodities vertically.

The major growth driver of the global IoT in elevators market in the future is the growing demand for safe and power-efficient technology options by the construction sector.

According to this study, over the next five years the IoT in Elevators market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IoT in Elevators business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IoT in Elevators market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the IoT in Elevators value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Key Players

The report has profiled various noteworthy players in the global IoT in Elevators market. This includes the analysis of various strategies adopted for expansion and an upper hand over their rivals.

ThyssenKrupp AG

KONE Corporation

Otis Elevator Company

Schindler Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Toshiba Elevator

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global IoT in Elevators Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global IoT in Elevators by Players

4 IoT in Elevators by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global IoT in Elevators Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

