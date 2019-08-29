Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

LBS (Location-based services) Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “LBS -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LBS Industry

Description

Location-based services (LBS) use real-time geo-data from a mobile device or smartphone to provide information, entertainment or security. Some services allow consumers to "check in" at restaurants, coffee shops, stores, concerts, and other places or events. Often, businesses offer a reward — prizes, coupons or discounts — to people who check in. Google Maps, Foursquare, GetGlue, Yelp and Facebook Places are among the more popular services. 

Location-based services use a smartphone's GPS technology to track a person's location, if that person has opted-in to allow the service to do that. After a smartphone user opts-in, the service can identify his or her location down to a street address without the need for manual data entry. 

At the start, the report mentions a forecast and comprehensive analysis of the LBS market on a global as well as regional level. The report provides complete data from 2019 to 2025 based on the income generation, and current, historical, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of market value and volume. Furthermore, the report covers the significant changes happening in the market characteristics over the assessment period.

This report focuses on the global LBS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LBS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

Alibaba Group 
Apple 
Foursquare 
Google 
HERE 
Aisle411 
Baidu 
Dianping 
Etisalat 
Facebook 
Intel 
MazeMap 
Micello 
MTN Group

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3703566-global-lbs-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
RTLS 
GPS/AGPS 
RFID 
UWB 
Wi-Fi

Market segment by Application, split into 
Location-based navigation 
Location-based search and advertising 
Location-based infotainment 
Location-based tracking 
Analytics 
Location-based games and augmented reality 
Others

Regional Analysis

The evaluation and forecast of the LBS market have been reviewed on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the x market is examined in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).

Research Methodology

The LBS market report has been documented with the help of many primary (interviews, observations, surveys) and secondary (industrial databases, journals) sources to identify and gather appropriate data for this comprehensive market-oriented, commercial, and technical assessment. Porter’s Five Force Model has been utilized to ascertain the market evaluation accurately and to determine the several strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple qualitative and quantitative analysis related with the market.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3703566-global-lbs-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 

2 Global Growth Trends 

3 Market Share by Key Players 

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application 

5 United States 

6 Europe 

7 China 

8 Japan 

9 Southeast Asia 

10 India 

11 Central & South America 

12 International Players Profiles 

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025 

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix 

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3703566

Continued...            

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us)  Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Intelligent Greenhouse Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
IoT in Elevators Market 2019 - Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast 2025
LBS (Location-based services) Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2024
View All Stories From This Author