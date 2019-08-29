LBS (Location-based services) Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2024
Location-based services (LBS) use real-time geo-data from a mobile device or smartphone to provide information, entertainment or security. Some services allow consumers to "check in" at restaurants, coffee shops, stores, concerts, and other places or events. Often, businesses offer a reward — prizes, coupons or discounts — to people who check in. Google Maps, Foursquare, GetGlue, Yelp and Facebook Places are among the more popular services.
Location-based services use a smartphone's GPS technology to track a person's location, if that person has opted-in to allow the service to do that. After a smartphone user opts-in, the service can identify his or her location down to a street address without the need for manual data entry.
At the start, the report mentions a forecast and comprehensive analysis of the LBS market on a global as well as regional level. The report provides complete data from 2019 to 2025 based on the income generation, and current, historical, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of market value and volume. Furthermore, the report covers the significant changes happening in the market characteristics over the assessment period.
This report focuses on the global LBS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the LBS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Alibaba Group
Apple
Foursquare
Google
HERE
Aisle411
Baidu
Dianping
Etisalat
Facebook
Intel
MazeMap
Micello
MTN Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
RTLS
GPS/AGPS
RFID
UWB
Wi-Fi
Market segment by Application, split into
Location-based navigation
Location-based search and advertising
Location-based infotainment
Location-based tracking
Analytics
Location-based games and augmented reality
Others
Regional Analysis
The evaluation and forecast of the LBS market have been reviewed on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the x market is examined in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Latin America (LATAM).
Research Methodology
The LBS market report has been documented with the help of many primary (interviews, observations, surveys) and secondary (industrial databases, journals) sources to identify and gather appropriate data for this comprehensive market-oriented, commercial, and technical assessment. Porter’s Five Force Model has been utilized to ascertain the market evaluation accurately and to determine the several strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple qualitative and quantitative analysis related with the market.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
