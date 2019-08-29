HDPE Tube 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, INDIA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report published by Market Researcher reveals that the global HDPE tube market is set to capture annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the market was valued at $17,907 million and is expected to reach $26.518 million by 2025.

Substantial growth is expected of HDPE tube market due to the increase in application of HDPE pipes in various end-use industries, innovation and advancement. What drives the growth of HDPE tube market is water irrigation systems in agricultural industry, also growing sewage disposal infrastructure increase the demand.

High-Density Polyethylene tube is often used to replace ageing concrete or steel main pipelines; it is a type of flexible plastic pipe used for gas transfer, fluid. HDPE tube strong molecular bond make it suitable for high pressure pipelines.

Advantages of using HDPE tube is that they are 6-8 times lighter than conventional galvanized iron pipes and cast iron. They are non-corrosive in nature, HDPE tubes are appropriate for numerous applications including drip irrigation, portable water supply, flood irrigation, sewage and industrial effluent disposal, distribution, refrigeration ducting, drainage pipes, electrical installations and air-conditioning

Global HDPE Tube Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the HDPE tube market has been conducted based on type, application, manufacturers and region.

By type, the HDPE tube market has been segmented in terms of PE80, PE100 and Others. In 2017, three-fourth share of the global HDPE tube of PE 100 segment was occupied. In others, PE 63 segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the HDPE tube market is segmented in terms of Water Supply, Oil and Gas, Sewage Systems, Agriculture and Others. Water supply segment was the most dominant segment in 2015, sharing revenue for over 30% in global HDPE tube market.



Based on manufacturers, the HDPE tube market is segmented into Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, JM Eagle, Aliaxis, WL Plasitics, Pipelife International, Jain Irrigation Systems, Blue Diamond Industries, Nandi Group, Kubota Chemix, National Pipe and Plastics, FLO-TEK, Kubota Chemix, Olayan Group, Pexmart, Godavari Polymers and LESSO

Global HDPE Tube Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the HDPE Tube market has been segmented into North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. In North America, countries such as the United States, Canada and Mexico are covered. In Europe, countries such as the Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy are covered. In Asia-Pacific, countries such as the China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia are covered. In South America countries such as the Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia are covered. In Middle East and Africa countries such as the Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa are covered.

North America was accounted for one-fifth share of the global market in 2017; it is expected HDPE tube market to grow higher during the forecast period.

