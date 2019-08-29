PUNE, INDIA, August 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Sports Analytics Market By Offering (Solutions,Services), Technology, Deployment type, Applications Forecasts to 2022”.

Sports Analytics Industry 2019

Description:-

The craze for the sporting events and the sports clubs is on the rise in the global scenario. The use of analytics in the sports world is increasing. Sports analytics enables the assessment of team performance, fitness level of players, business analysis, and competitive analysis. The valuable insights provided by the sports analytics about the sports teams, players, and audiences help in enhancing the performance of teams growing their audience base.

The increase in revenue with the use of sports analytics is expected to increase its demand among the sports leagues and clubs. The worldwide sports analytics market is forecasted to grow by a CAGR of 40.1% by the year 2022. The evolution of sports analytics has led to the creation of structures to predict prior results, and maintain win-loss records for evaluating the possible outcomes of future sporting events.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/905772-worldwide-sports-analytics-market-2016-2022

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Segmentation of Sports Analytics Market

The sports analytics market is broadly classified based on application, sports type, and regions.

Based on the application, the sports analytics market is fragmented into team management analysis, fan insights & engagement analysis, video analysis, business operations analysis, injury and health assessments, and other applications. The fan insights & engagement segment is expected to experience the maximum growth owing to the growing fan base of the sports industry. More and more businesses are adopting sports analytics to meet the demands of the fans.

Based on the sports type, the worldwide market is subdivided into individual sports and team or group sports. The team sports segment includes Association Football, American Football, Baseball, Cricket, Hockey, Basketball, and others. The football segment acquires the largest share in the worldwide sports analytics market. The basketball clubs and baseball clubs show a high adoption rate. In individual sports, the segments of archery, swimming, and athletics have opportunities for potential growth.

Key Drivers of Sports Analytics Market

The increase of wearable devices, video cameras, and other sensors drives the market of sports analytics. The evolution of cloud technologies and big data further fuels the growth of the global market. The rise in demand for analytics and the availability of cost-effective computing solutions is driving the demand of the market. The wide application of sports analytics in strategic game planning, revenue generation, scouting, injury prevention, understanding fan behavior, and team performance analysis will escalate the growth of the market.

Budget constraints and technical lacking can be a potential hindrance to the growth of the sports analytics market.

Competitive Landscape of Sports Analytics Market

The competitive markets of the worldwide sports analytics market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East regions. North America and Europe have the largest market shares of sports analytics. The increase in the sports investments and number of leagues in the Asia Pacific region is expected to boost its market over the forecast period.

The market leaders of the sports analytics are Stats LLC, SportRadar, IBM, Catapult Sports, SAP SE, Accenture, Tableau, and SAS Institute Inc.

Industry Updates of Sports Analytics Market

University of North Carolina Athletics department makes use of SAS analytics to obtain better insights about fan engagement and enhance their revenue generation. The IBM Watson Analytics offers valuable data and insights for enhancing the performances.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/905772-worldwide-sports-analytics-market-2016-2022

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.