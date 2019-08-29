Supply Chain as a Service Software Market Size – Industry Share Report 2024

Wise.Guy.

Supply Chain as a service market does outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. The services provided by the supply chain include warehouse management, logistics management, order management, and other functions including supplier and vendor management.

The report includes the market share data in the coming years in the countries such as China, India and Southeast Asia regions. The report includes the market share data about Europe which is also a key region.

The report includes the market share about North America, especially The United States, which plays an important role. The changes in the United States can have an effect on the development trend of Supply Chain as a Service Software.

The report has the information about the Supply Chain as a Service Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions. The data is based on the key players, countries, product types and end industries. The report includes the top players in global market and divides the Supply Chain as a Service Software market based on product type and applications/end industries.

Key Players:

Accenture

Ceva Logistics

Fedex Corporation

Geodis (Sncf MobilitéS Group)

Kuehne+Nagel

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

United Parcel Service

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Regional Analysis

The report includes the information about the Global supply chain as a service Market divided based on the regions. The regions include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia),.South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report is based on the global supply chain as a market Segment by Type which includes Solutions, Services etc.

The report also includes the information about the Market Segment based on applications which can be divided into Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Others.

The report is consolidated based on the region, product type, application etc. During the period of 2013-2019 and the forcast for the period 2019-2024.

