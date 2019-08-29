Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Supply Chain as a Service Software Market Size – Industry Share Report 2024

Global Supply Chain as a Service Software Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Supply Chain as a service market does  outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. The services provided by the supply chain include warehouse management, logistics management, order management, and other functions including supplier and vendor management.

The report includes the market share data in the coming years in the countries such as China, India and Southeast Asia regions. The report includes the market share data about Europe which is also a key region.

The report includes the market share about North America, especially The United States, which plays an important role. The changes in the United States can have an effect on the development trend of Supply Chain as a Service Software.

The report has the information about the  Supply Chain as a Service Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions. The data is based on the   key players, countries, product types and end industries. The report includes the top players in global market and divides  the Supply Chain as a Service Software market based on product type and applications/end industries.

Key Players:

Accenture 
Ceva Logistics 
Fedex Corporation 
Geodis (Sncf MobilitéS Group) 
Kuehne+Nagel 
Tata Consultancy Services Limited 
United Parcel Service 
Zensar Technologies Ltd.                 

Regional Analysis

The report includes the information about the Global supply chain as a service Market divided based on the  regions. The regions include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),  Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia),.South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) etc.

Segmental Analysis

The report is based on the global supply chain as a market Segment by Type which includes Solutions, Services etc.

The report also includes the information about the Market Segment based on applications which can be divided into Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Others.

The report is consolidated based on the region, product type, application etc. During the period of 2013-2019 and the forcast for the period 2019-2024.

 

