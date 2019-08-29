Global Digital Imaging Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “2019 Global and Regional Digital Imaging Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

In the digital imaging market, the x-ray machine is even now used, but the copy is changed from analog to digital. Thus, ushering in a pronounced phase for advancements in the market. The robust development trajectory of the market for digital imaging is reinforced by the innovations taking place in the market. This progress is emphasized by two Scottish digital archiving experts who are planning to solve the mushrooming global market after linking forces and locking in a six-figure investment raise. iMetaFilm and Hamilton firm UK Archiving have combined their operations and revealed plans to pursue the increasing international film digitization industry on the in return of equity funding from investment organization Kelvin Capital and the Scottish Investment Bank. The £300,000 cash infusion will permit the joint business to devote resources to novel technical resources and lift headcount, as it aims to hasten the commercialization of iMetaFilm’s “disruptive” technology which is patent-protected and facilitates the rapid digitization of conventional moving film archives.

Growth by Region

North America is having the highest market share of the global digital imaging market followed by Europe. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market due to rise in the number of chronic diseases, development of new health care benefits and government projects. The governments are boosting the modernization of healthcare and energy generating projects like nuclear power, the wing energy etc.

Drivers vs Constraints

The drivers of the digital imaging are metrology system. Metrology is used in automotive, power and energy, electronics, medical and aerospace. In electronics, digital imaging gives error free image recovery, less storage space, reduced environmental damage caused by film-based imaging, better reliability and quality. Medical imaging that provides better and fast images along with patients’ safety and privacy is the leading reason for the high demand of the digital imaging market. But the high pixel cameras in smartphones are sometimes a hindrance to the growth of it.

Industry Trends and Updates

The key players of the global digital imaging market are G.E Healthcare, Sony Corporation, Canon Inc, Kodak, Nikon Corporation, Fujifilm, Panasonic Corporation, Olympus, Cognex, Hexagon, and others.

The segmental examination of the global digital imaging market is conducted on the basis of technology, end-use, and region. On the basis of technology, the digital imaging market is segmented into metrology, machine vision, radiography, and LiDAR. Based on the end-use, the digital imaging market is segmented into television broadcasting, radiology diagnostics, commercial photography, multimedia, and computer vision. On the basis of region, the digital imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The North American region controls the maximum market portion of the digital imaging market followed by the European region. The Asia Pacific region will be the quickest growing market owing to an upsurge in the number of long-lasting diseases, expansion of novel health care paybacks, and government plans. The governments in various regions are boosting the innovation of healthcare and energy-producing projects like wind energy, nuclear power among others. The prominent contenders in the digital imaging market are Sony Corporation, Cognex, Canon Inc, Olympus, Kodak, Nikon Corporation, G.E Healthcare, Fujifilm, Panasonic Corporation, Hexagon, and others.

