Intelligent Soft Sensor Global Market Analysis, Market Trends, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Soft sensors, also known as virtual sensors are software where various measurements are processed together. Generally, soft sensors are based on the theory of control and hence, also known as state observer. The interactions between signals can be used for calculating new quantities which don’t need to be measured. Usually, soft sensors are used in data fusion where the measurements of different characteristics are combined with dynamics. The global intelligent soft sensors market is expected to garner high growth during the forecast period.

One of the factors causing such growth is fast-paced ascension of the telecommunication, media, and technology sector across the globe. Virtual sensors are high in efficiency and are cost-effective, which is also promoting higher adoption of the same during the forecast period. It is also leading the demand across several branches of manufacturing, amplifying sales in the market. Moreover, deployment of cloud technology has enabled organizations to allow employees to work from remote locations since it is possible to work without a server.

Cloud deployment makes use of soft sensors to a certain extent, hence fostering the market growth to a certain extent. Also, organizations are inclining towards the use of soft sensors as the deployment of the same offer more scalability, agility, and ease of operation. Additionally, capital expenditures tied with hardware, storage, and technical staff are also observed to go down, further contributing to the ascension of the global intelligent soft sensors market.

Key Players

Some of the promising players in the market, as profiled in the report, include General Electric, Siemens, Cisco, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Elliptic Labs, Exputec, TACTILE MOBILITY, IntelliDynamics, ANDATA, Aspen Technology, OSIsoft, Modelway, and LMI Technologies.

Market Segmentation

The global intelligent soft sensors market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market for intelligent soft sensors is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. Among these, the on-premise segment is currently holding dominance over the market. However, the on-cloud segment is estimated to garner accelerated growth, capturing a higher share than the on-premise deployment of intelligent soft sensors, owing to various features.

Based on application, the market is studied for the segments of manufacturing, oil & gas, utilities, and automotive & transportation. Among these, the manufacturing segment is expected to fetch a significant share of the market during the assessment period.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global intelligent soft sensors market is segmented into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Owing to the incidence of several market players in the region, the global market for intelligent soft sensors is dictated by North America. Further, these market players are focused on utilizing advanced technological solutions, which is also fostering market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant growth pocket in the market over the coming years. Favorable compliance policies and supportive government regulations are expected to push the ascension noted in the regional market for intelligent soft sensors.

