Lori’s Laboratory Introduces New Autumn Moon Collection

Autumn Moon Vessel Collection Lunar Eclipse Owl Necklace Bear Spirit Talisman

New release of artisan jewelry and sacred-space décor is expected to generate buzz within the worldwide pagan and alternative community

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Treleaven of Lori’s Laboratory is releasing the brand new Autumn Moon collection. Each artisan piece is designed or hand-crafted by the artist herself. The Autumn Moon collection is launching on September 4, 2019.Lori’s Laboratory is known worldwide for providing unique jewelry, artistic décor, and ritual tools to the Wiccan, pagan, and nature-loving community, helping them express their individual beliefs and style.The release of the Autumn Moon collection on September 4 will introduce a new line of “Lunar Eclipse” pendants: totems and symbols in night-sky colors and embellished with genuine Swarovski crystals. Fresh designs will also be added to existing favorite categories, including new copper talismans and sculpted clay bowls and jars with flora and fauna motifs.The collection will be available for purchase online at the Lori’s Laboratory Etsy shop - LorisLaboratory.etsy.com - where many of the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The witchy and nature-inspired jewelry and sacred-space décor are each individually designed by the artist with the mission of aiding intention-setting and evoking feelings of empowerment within every owner.Many designs are offered with customizable options, including stone and fiber color choices, so each customer can craft their own intentions for the piece.This collection includes statement pieces as well as minimalist designs for those wishing for an understated but still meaningful representation.The Autumn Moon collection consists of over three dozen new products, including:• Lunar Eclipse Owl Spirit pendant in rich iridescent blues with Swarovski crystal to capture the colors of the moon’s eclipse in the night sky• Swarovski Moon Phase silver necklace with genuine crystal “full moon” dangle and choice of over 20 rhinestone colors• Bear Spirit Talisman with distressed copper patina finish and choice of natural gemstone or wood beads woven through the necklace• Totem Wolf Jar with lid featuring a sculpted wolf and scrollwork motif, painted in bold teal with metallic gold and silver accentsThe Autumn Moon collection ranges in price from $28 to $96.Lori is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product collection they’ve been requesting.Find the Autumn Moon collection on September 4, 2019 at: LorisLaboratory.etsy.comFor more information about the Autumn Moon collection or for an interview with Lori Treleaven, please write to lori@lorislaboratory.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About Lori’s LaboratoryLori Treleaven started designing jewelry and unique jars and decor after noticing a gap in mainstream offerings for home and self, and a lack of representation for the needs of the pagan and alternative community. After years of experimentation testing methods of sculpting, painting, and applications of metal patinas, she released her pieces to the public and started gaining notoriety amongst the pagan industry. Her designs have since traveled to customers worldwide.Website: LorisLaboratory.etsy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.