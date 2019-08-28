The Institute for Music and Neurologic Function (IMNF) Receives Several Grants to Enhance Music Therapy Programs

LtoR: Renee Fleming, Dr. David J. Gentner and Dr. Concetta Tomaino

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute for Music and Neurological Function is excited to announce several recent foundation grant awards enabling it to develop and enhance existing programsThe Institute for Music and Neurologic Function (IMNF) has received a generous grant of $10,560 from the Veterans Support Foundation (VSF) to provide a music therapy program to benefit veterans with neurological disabilities such as post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injuries (TBI). Established in 1991, VSF was founded by veterans to provide discretionary grants for programs that improve the lives of veterans and their families. Focus areas include programs that promote veteran camaraderie, female veterans and job transition and training.IMNF, co-founded in 1995 by Dr. Oliver Saks and Dr. Concetta Tomaino, has long been a pioneer in research of music and brain health as well as a provider of innovative music therapy services. IMNF is driven by nearly 25 years of clinical observations on the actual effects of music on individuals who have experienced different types of physical and neurological trauma. Veterans experiencing PTSD tend to have difficulty talking about their experiences. “Healing Music,” an interactive music therapy program, is designed to support self-expression while diminishing feelings of anxiety and/or fear that may limit a veteran’s quality of life after a traumatic event or injury.IMNF’s Healing Music program also received a first time grant of $5,800 from the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Lifting Lives Foundation. ACM Lifting Livesis the philanthropic arm of the ACM and is dedicated to improving lives through the power of music. Through partnerships with artists and strong ties in the music industry, ACM Lifting Livesdevelops and funds music-related therapy and education programs. The program has a 50 year history of charitable giving and since 2008 has given more than $8 million dollars to more than 150 causes and supports projects that create awareness and help those in need. IMNF was one of 33 organizations receiving awards this year.Additionally, The ASCAP Foundation awarded IMNF $4,030 to provide a “Music Therapy for Aphasia” program as part of Wartburg’s Outpatient and post-acute Rehabilitation programs. In addition, with interactive technology developed by the Biodex Company, the IMNF will research the impact of music therapy on gait rehabilitation for improved mobility in persons with Parkinson’s disease.In 2017, IMNF made its new home on Wartburg’s beautiful 34-acre campus. Wartburg, a senior residential and healthcare facility in Mount Vernon, NY, is partnering with the IMNF to provide innovative music therapy programs to their residents and in the community and advance neurological studies of music and the brain through research.“Now that the IMNF has a home on our campus, evidence-informed music programming is playing more of an integral role in Wartburg’s Creative Aging & Lifelong programs and we are grateful to these funders who recognize how vital these programs are to overall quality of life,” said Wartburg’s President & CEO, David J. Gentner, Ed.D.WartburgWartburg, located in Westchester County, NY, offers integrated, comprehensive senior residential and healthcare services. Unlike conventional retirement communities, Wartburg provides a wide range of services to both residents living on their beautiful 34-acre campus and people in their own homes. From independent, assisted living and award-winning nursing home care to inpatient/outpatient rehabilitation, home care and adult day care services, their continuing care approach has earned them a trusted reputation in Westchester. Wartburg also provides caregiver support at every stage with an array of options to find the level of care that considers the whole family. Most recently, Wartburg received the 2016 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award from the American College of Health Care Administrators and the 2015 Legacy Award from the Westchester County Chapter of the Links. In addition, Wartburg was named one of the "Best Nursing Homes in New York State" by U.S. News & World Report for the eighth consecutive year in 2018.About IMNFThe IMNF is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization. Founded in 1995, the IMNF is driven by over 35 years of clinical observations on the actual effects of music on individuals who have different types of physical and neurological disorders. The IMNF is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization. Founded in 1995, the IMNF is driven by over 35 years of clinical observations on the actual effects of music on individuals who have different types of physical and neurological disorders. Directed by renowned music therapist Dr. Concetta M. Tomaino, the IMNF conducts research on the relationship between music and the brain, provides patients with music therapy, and offers our professional peers around the world the latest music therapy education and training information about best practices. Through the scientific exploration of music and the brain, the IMNF seeks to establish new knowledge and to develop more effective music therapy treatments to awaken, stimulate and heal through the extraordinary power of music.



