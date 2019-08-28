DAN Boater Announces Partnership with the American Sailing Association

Active ASA members now eligible for discount on DAN Boater medical evacuation and search and rescue coverage

DAN Boater to Provide Emergency Hotline and Medical Evacuation and Repatriation Coverage to American Sailing Association Members

DURHAM, NC, USA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- DAN Boater has partnered with the American Sailing Association (ASA) to improve the availability of its membership benefits to sailors worldwide. Active ASA members can now purchase an annual DAN Boater Family Membership for $50 — a 50% savings off the normal cost. Also, all ASA members will receive complimentary copies of DAN Boater’s digital Travel Health & Safety Guides.The partnership is a natural fit for the two organizations, both of which are dedicated to safer boating through education and assistance programs. “ASA is recognized worldwide as the leader in sailing education, and we know that sailors, in particular, appreciate the benefits DAN Boater offers,” said Bill Ziefle, DAN Boater president and CEO. “ASA has always been committed to making people safer, better and more confident sailors, and it is furthering its commitment to safety by introducing its members to DAN Boater.”As the world’s premier travel safety association, DAN Boater offers its members a medical information line, a 24/7 emergency hotline, worldwide medical evacuation and repatriation coverage , search and rescue expense coverage and more.Since its inception in 1983, ASA has established nearly 350 sailing schools worldwide and has certified more than 522,000 sailors. It represents the largest and most trusted network of sailing schools in the United States. By establishing national standards for sailing education and training, ASA created a way for more people to enjoy the sport of sailing safely.“When you realize that DAN Boater includes both worldwide medical evacuation coverage and search and rescue coverage, it quickly becomes one of the most significant benefits the American Sailing Association has ever offered its members,” said Lenny Shabes, ASA’s Chairman of the Board. “The decision to join us could be life-changing.”About DAN Boater: Since 1980, DAN has handled more than 10,000 emergency medical evacuations, fielded over 100,000 emergency calls, and spent more than 300,000 medical resource hours on duty. DAN Boater is committed to helping recreational boaters and travelers in need of medical emergency assistance and continues to promote sound boating safety and travel health practices through research, education, and member assistance services.



