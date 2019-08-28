Cupini's will be launching 'Cosmo' the Meatball Into Space for an exciting event on Sept. 7th. This will be a family event with music, space games and more.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join us on 9.7.19 as we send the first Meatball Into Space! At 5pm CDT Cupini's Fresh Pasta and Panini of Kansas City will be sending the world's first Meatball Into Space!'Cosmo', the meatball will be going up via weather balloon with his space ship on a mission to go view the earth from space.The contraption will be set up with state of the art technology and cameras in order to stream live his journey into near space.Additionally, the vehicle will be taking 'messages to Martians' up with it on the journey. These are postcards written from peoplehere on earth that are letters to their friends in space.After reaching his destination, people will be able to see Cosmo with the curvature of the earth in the background - a beautiful sight.The meatball ship will then journey back down by parachute so that he can be retrieved and brought back to the party.This FREE event begins at 5PM and there is plenty of fun to be had!• First off - a meatball is being sent into space, what more could you want!• Second, The KC Bearfighters and Good Time Charley will be playing live on our outdoor stage - we're also happy to announce that 'My Oh My' will be a part of the show!• Thirdly, You have the opportunity to use our special postcards to send your 'message to the Martians' up with the meatball for your alien friends to read!• Additionally, there will be Space Games, Face Painting, a Bouncy Castle and more!• Finally, there will be plenty of fun, eating, adult beverages, and refreshing drinks for the kids available!So join us on September 7th, 2019 and have a blast as we send Cosmo the Meatball into Space!Learn more by visiting the website at www. cupinis.com Or via the Facebook event at https://www.facebook.com/events/472887256604382/ Don't forget to check out the Meatball Soundtrack by listening in at



