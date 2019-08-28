Activ Technologies Deploys Real-Time Visibility for Omnichannel Fulfillment

Cloud-based digital supply chain platform positioned for growth with new customers, funding and executives

ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Activ Technologies, a cloud-based platform for digital transformation of the supply chain, achieved significant milestones in the first half of 2019. Accomplishments included deployment of new functionality for distributed order management and omnichannel fulfillment, additional connectors for rapid integration, a blockchain solution, industry recognition, expansion of the management team, and additional funding.

Customers continue to select Activ Technologies to increase market agility and operational efficiencies. Activ’s new capabilities improve supply chain operations with distributed order management and omnichannel fulfillment, while extending inventory allocation and marketplace functionality for their growing customer base of third party logistics (3PL) providers. With the ActiVate platform, manufacturers, third party logistics providers and their customers have a real-time view of orders, inventory and shipments consolidated from a variety of ERP, order management and transportation systems.

Activ Technologies was recently recognized by CIO Review as one of the 20 most promising supply chain solution providers for 2019 due to the company’s innovative offering for transforming digital supply chains. In addition, the company was featured in a recent broadcast of Supply Chain Now Radio. “Jaymie Forrest has a proven track record of making things happen in this industry in very innovative ways. Activ Technologies is building on that legacy to, amongst other things, tackle the need for real-time visibility in the supply chain,” said Scott Luton, Founder of Supply Chain Now Radio.

During the last six months, Jaymie Forrest joined Activ Technologies as CEO, Susan Evans was hired as VP of Customer Solutions, and the company added $2 million to their Series B funding. As CEO, Ms. Forrest is leveraging the expertise she gained in leadership positions in supply chain operations, consulting, logistics research and innovation, enterprise and logistics software, technology startups, and trading networks. “Our unique combination of easy, rapid integration with real-time visibility and supply chain management positions Activ to fill a crucial need in today’s dynamic supply chain,” stated Jaymie Forrest, CEO of Activ Technologies.

As a cloud-based supply chain platform, Activ Technologies offers unparalleled capabilities for data normalization and integration that enables real-time supply chain visibility and synchronization. “Companies are struggling with taking their first steps toward digital transformation of the supply chain. I look forward to providing our customers a single view of the critical information needed for real-time visibility,” added Susan Evans, VP of Customer Solutions for Activ Technologies.

About Activ Technologies

Activ Technologies is a cloud-based, multienterprise platform that digitally transforms processes so companies can swiftly sense, coordinate, optimize, and manage their end-to-end supply chains. Named one of the top 20 most promising supply chain solutions providers for 2019 by CIO Review, companies use ActiVate, an economical Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering, to drive profitability and performance, while software providers partner with Activ to enhance their cloud solutions by enabling integration and a single system of record to feed their applications. Implemented in weeks, the ActiVate platform differentiates itself through ease of integration, connectivity, data normalization and extension for the entire supply chain. Our continued investments in predictive analytics and machine learning yield improved supply chain insights. Learn how we empower digital supply chains across more than 5,000 sites at www.activtech.com.



