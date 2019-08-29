Girls Volleyball Coming to EEACS

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown is now offering girls volleyball.

Girls volleyball is the latest sport to join EEACS’s award-winning PIAA athletics program.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following an inaugural year of varsity and junior varsity PIAA athletics at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown , a new team is seeking to win a district title. Girls varsity volleyball will make its debut during the fall season of the 2019-2020 school year.An open gym will be held for high school girls interested in joining the team. The season will start on September 7 with a varsity tournament at Brandywine Heights High School.“We can’t wait to see what the team has in store this year,” says Mark “Duke” Wagner, athletic director at EEACS. “We have a feeling it is going to be an exciting season.”In 2018, the Lehigh Valley charter school obtained PIAA status, allowing the school to compete against other public, private, and charter schools. In 2019, the school completed construction on its new 16,000 square-foot, 1,600 seat gymnasium.Since obtaining PIAA status, the school has offered basketball, baseball, cheerleading, and wrestling. EEACS won a Basketball District Title in its first year of competition.To learn more about athletics at the charter school, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/student-life/athletics/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

