Canadians and The Indigenous Nations Will Need Your Help

OHSWEKEN, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Will You Stand With Us To Save Our Canadian Sovereignty And Country?Are you willing to become a World Citizen without collective National Rights in Canada or will you stand with us to save our Sovereignty and Country?There is only one difference between what makes us either: the people of a free democratic society, or slaves to a dictatorship. It is those who hold absolute VETO power that determines where We the People or the Governments and the United Nations stand. The choice is up to all Canadians to decide who will be in control of our governance and destiny and not the Canadian and provincial governments.The reason why we are contacting everyone possible is that we are organizing a team of people and professionals from all sectors to help us take action to save our country before it’s too little too late as time is of the essence. Therefore, we hope that this will be of serious interest to you as we need everyone involved to make this a success.As we can all very well see, there is a huge problem in our country not only with compelled speech, 5G forced implementation which is a danger to all of our health or the international control of our economy but over the new globalization dictatorship scheme being thrown at us from all levels of governance in Canada. All sectors of industry and trade and professional services and our personal livelihood are under attack.If we do not unite our organizations as a country of professionals and peoples, we will lose everything we already have and could have in exchange for a global dictatorship. The root cause is our federal and provincial legislators and commissions.Those affected are all Canadians and the Indigenous sovereign nations of Canada and more specifically:1. Legal professionals and institutions,2. Educational institutions, students and scholars3. Medical professionals and institutions4. Industry and trade5. Employees and employee Unions6. Securities Exchange regulators, commissions and Investors7. The safety and security of our investments, pension funds and assets, including the diminished security andguarantees we are to have from our governing bodies, governance and well being.8. Our health and humanityWhat will it take to awaken the injustice that was done to all Canadians by fraudulent governance that has stripped away our collective sovereign rights in a free democratic society and country?The enforcement by Finance Minister Bill Morneau of the use of the International Financial Reporting Standards ( IFRS ), by all corporations as opposed to our constitutional Generally Accepted Accounting Principals ( GAAP ) standards illegally utilized in Canada since 2010 to this very day, is just the tip of the iceberg to opening the door to legalizing securities fraud against all Canadians, the Indigenous Nations and Investors.Canada does not belong to the federal or provincial governments nor to a queen unlawfully placed as our sovereign and government who has stolen our collective rights to self-determination, self-governance and of our collective political and civil rights with the indigenous nations through a corrupt judiciary that allowed it in 1931 and again, in 1982.For some odd reason, everyone seems to have forgotten that we live in a free country and it’s the Canadian people, who should have the final say if we want to move towards globalization or to remain a sovereign country.As Canadian citizens and each of us being unofficial, officials of our public consolidated trusts and of our public assets, even though not recognized in our constitution to protect them, it is still our responsibility and duty to take a lawful stand.Even though our rights were purposely left out of the constitution by the judiciary and the Canadian and provincial governments, it doesn’t mean that we can’t stand up for our rights and our children’s future because they do exist, even, if not inserted in the Canadian Constitution.The only thing that I can think of doing to stop this insanity, is to bring forth a public interest class-action court case, as the true shareholders of the Crown of Canada and of the Crown Corporation of Canada and to file an immediate injunction to protect our assets before a self-evident economic collapse arrives.This country is funded and maintained by our assets and taxation. Meanwhile, our politicians and judiciary are arranging the loss of our national sovereignty for the implementation of international laws without the consent of the Canadian people.These actions by our governments do not only affect our daily lives but our careers and all we do inside and outside of our homes. They also interfere with our human rights as the people being the collective sovereigns of a sovereign country with veto power, presently stolen in our constitution and charter of rights and freedoms.It’s time for the Canadian people to enforce our collective rights that are missing from our constitution which is still archaic and only serves to confuse the Canadian citizens and the Indigenous nations of Canada.The people are being scammed by our government through the enforcement measures they have undertaken through the IFRS reporting used in audit reports as well as potentially defrauding investors in corporations such as Hydro One and all of our public assets. Please read the document link below.There is also a Constitutional fraud criminal claim filed against the Minister of Finance Bill Morneau and the Canadian Government et al, filed through the RCMP, CAFC fraud reporting system. See the link below and the supporting videos.Action needs to be taken now before we are too late. Our nationality is in jeopardy and we need to reclaim it now. All that is happening is because of our loss of nationalism and sovereignty. It’s nothing short of recolonization of everyone through dictatorship on this planet. Please see the Canadian Peoples" Union at myfreedom2017.com.Nicole LebrasseurThe Canadian Peoples'Union NFPTel: 226-777-5580nicole@myfreedom2017.com



