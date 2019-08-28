ECO Token Secures Listing On Major Global Cryptocurrency Exchange BW.com

Blockchain for the real world: Pictured at the signing of the strategic partnership between Ormeus Ecosystem and BW.com is Mr. John Barksdale and Ms. Cathy Zhu

Powered by Binance Chain’s BEP-2 technology, Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) signs strategic partnership with top ten cryptocurrency exchange and global mining leader BW

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, August 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONE of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world with a daily volume of US$660 million has announced the listing of Ormeus Ecosystem, (ECO) BW .com, currently China’s 3rd largest exchange according to CoinMarketCap, will list ECO on Friday August 30th after featuring the token in the popular ‘Super Week’ team trading event The BW promotion launches five preferred high quality tokens with huge upside potential for teams to trade with during Super Week. ECO represents the world’s first fully-fledged business backed blockchain smart economy.The token will now have access to BW’s unrivalled liquidity, driven by 40,000 unique daily visitors and the third biggest mining pool in the world with 400,000 miners across 45 countries.According to Ms. Cathy Zhu, Global CEO of BW Exchange, the strategic partnership with Ormeus Ecosystem will further expand its foot-hold in South Korea, where Ormeus is a leading player.“The high-level strategic partnership between BW.com and Ormeus Ecosystem represents a triple win-win-win situation. It’s great for BW and Ormeus, but the partnership also represents great value for our large user base,” she said.The hotly tipped ECO ( http://eco-system.io ) fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money in order to become the world’s first sales-driven blockchain business community.Built on Binance Chain’s radical new technology, it is a next generation BEP-2 token which will allow business transfers to be faster and more secure than ever before. The cross-chain processing ECO token is the brain and innovative onboarding ramp for businesses in the Ecosystem.Enterprises ranging from Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate Rentals, Health, Trading, Payments and Online Retail will be signed on to the system - categorized into ‘side-chains’ - and propelled into the blockchain age.“We are delighted to be collaborating with BW.com and indeed Binance Chain to bring a BEP2 token of this magnitude and ambition to the world,” a spokesperson for ECO said. “The new project will radicalise blockchain interoperability between businesses and users, ensuring that Blockchain actually means business from now on”.



