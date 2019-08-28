Castle Dental Providing the Lehigh Valley Family Dentistry

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing family dentistry for Lehigh Valley residents.

General and cosmetic dentistry are available from Doctors Mathew Lang and Lucas Mantilla.

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Center Valley dentists Dr. Mathew Lang and Dr. Lucas Mantilla are providing the Lehigh Valley family dentistry that includes general care and cosmetic procedures. Their practice, Castle Dental, is one of the leading providers of dental care in the Lehigh Valley.

Services provided for adults include dental implants, dental crowns, sedation dentistry, gum augmentation, veneers, bonding, and tooth whitening. For children, services include regular cleanings, as well as fluoride and preventive resin restoration.

“It is so important to start hygiene cleanings early to detect and prevent serious health risks like disease or oral cancer,” explains Dr. Mantilla.

Castle Dental’s staff relies on the latest technology, including the Galileos 3D Dental Conebeam for more accurate x-rays and CEREC 3D technology for quick and easy dental crowns.

Castle Dental is currently accepting new patients. To schedule a consultation for yourself or a loved one, visit http://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/.

About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Lucas Mantilla offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.



