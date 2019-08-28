Green Leaf Hemp Ventures launches an Investment Platform for raising Equity and Debt for the Cannabis Industry

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industrial Hemp and the Marijuana Industries for huge opportunities for entrepreneurs but there is one problem- getting into either market requires a significant amount of capital. Fritz Kreiss, CEO added “Our investment platform ( https://greenleafhempventures.com/investinginhemp/ ) is only open to accredited investors utilizing Regulation D 506(C) and it is available for debt and equity opportunities whether you are an investor looking to invest in these growing industries or a licensed grower looking for capital or debt.”Industrial Hemp became legal nationwide through the 2018 Farm Bill. Over 30 different products can be made from hemp but the major focus and financial opportunity is based around CBD Oil. With the entry of major retailers and manufacturers from CVS Pharmacy to Budweiser, the CBD industry from Industrial Hemp will be a growing new opportunity for the agricultural entrepreneur and it is expected to grow much larger than the marijuana industry.Green Leaf’s first project was funding a 300 acre Industrial Hemp Farm with Triton Agriculture in California. We partnered with Triton Ag because their ( https://tritonagriculture.com/ ) strategy is to grow through strategic farming and processing partners to expand the standardization of the growing through the extraction process which will generate a continual flow of investment opportunities. Travis Copeland, Triton’s co-managing member, commented, “Expanding through growing/farming partners allows us to gain the scale we feel will be critical for the future while standardizing the processes and procedures of the end product for the processors. With a goal to expand to 1,000 acres in 2020 and up to 5,000 acres through our partners, partnering with Green Leaf Hemp Ventures was a strategic part of our plan.”To find out more about Cannabis Investment Opportunities check out https://greenleafhempventures.com/ About Green Leaf Hemp Ventures, Inc.Green Leaf Hemp Ventures was formed in 2019 to bring investment opportunities, capital and financial services to the Industrial Hemp and Marijuana Industry.



