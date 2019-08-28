Global Nano Programmable Logic Controller Market Drivers, Trends and Opportunities 2019

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Nano programmable logic controller (PLC) refers to a device that delivers superior performance as well as reliability that can be used for performing control functions including monitor, manage production process, building systems, power, and control. These are known as nano controllers and when compared to conventional controllers are extremely small. PLC performs functions like monitoring devices along with data gathering.

Furthermore, PLC can be described as a primary computing system that helps control automated machines. Also, the system helps detect any errors, after which it alerts the technician. PLC systems enjoy more demand than traditional systems such as switch boxes and relays, on account of their compact sizes. Another advantage of using PLCs includes their multi-functionality because of their programmable nature, which is useful in several operations with respect to the application.

The PLC market’s strong growth is the result of industrial output coupled with the considerable investment funneled into computers as well as software. PLC systems are basically the foundation of process and also discrete factory automation. The rising adoption of Industry 4.0 across various industries is proving to be beneficial for the nano PLC market.

A prominent growth indicator for PLCs within discrete-manufacturing sectors is the high deployment rate of robots across the electrical, the electronics and the automotive manufacturing industries. As robots are a significant end-user, the market is expected to have an exhilarating growth backed by the worldwide robotics boom.

A trend that has been observed within the market is the rising adoption of integrated solutions/devices, including embedding of PLCs with industrial controls like SCADA or HMIs. These integrations are known for delivering higher efficacy as well as visibility in factory operations and reduce the workload on central controllers.

PLC is widely used at the manufacturing stage as it helps satisfy the ever-increasing demands of the automotive industry. Previously, PLC was utilized as a relay replacement equipment within the automotive industry. Good news for nano PLC comes in the form of soaring demand for automobiles. Given the potential growth of automobiles sales, along with expanded production facilities integrated with automation, the nano PLCs market is deemed to have a lucrative run during the forecast period.

With the introduction of various advanced technologies like collaborative robots, machine vision, cognitive computing in IoT-connected cars, artificial intelligence for driverless/autonomous cars, the nano PLC market could achieve a robust growth rate in the coming years.

