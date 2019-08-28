Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2025”

PUNE, INDIA, August 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market 2019

Polyvinyl alcohol, which is popularly known as PVA, PVAL, or PVOH, is basically a synthetic polymer which is water-soluble. It possesses an adhesive quality and is useful in emulsifying and film-forming. PVA is non-toxic, odorless, and is resistant to solvents, oils, and grease. Besides, it is ductile yet flexible, strong, and works as an aroma and high oxygen barrier. Owing to its excellent properties namely high abrasion and chemical resistance, high tensile strength, non-toxicity, biocompatibility, non-carcinogenicity, water solubility, and biodegradability, polyvinyl alcohol has an extensive range of applications in food and beverage industry, paper manufacturing industry, medical industry, electronics industry, construction industry, textile industry, and much more.

Market Segment by Top Manufacturers, this report covers

DuPont

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

Sigma-Aldrich

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

Anhui Wanwei

Aldon

BASF

Carst & Walker

JAPAN VAM & POVAL

KURARAY

Polychem

Polysciences

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

There are several factors that are pushing the growth of the polyvinyl alcohol market. These factors include rising demand for bio-based PVA products, change in the preference of consumers for eco-friendly products, and waste disposal and management, growing construction industry, and rising disposable income.

The polyvinyl alcohol market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

Based on type, the polyvinyl alcohol market is segmented into industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade.

Based on application, the polyvinyl alcohol market is segmented into electronics, construction, paper, and food packaging. Of these, the food packaging segment will have the largest share in the market. This is owing to the rising need for non-toxic and biocompatible packaging in the food and beverage industry. PVA is widely used in the food and beverage industry due to its alluring properties such as good moisture resistance and good crosslinking density.

Based on the region, the polyvinyl alcohol market covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Asia Pacific will lead the market. This is owing to the growing construction sector, rapid industrialization, and changing packaging trends both in the food and beverage and cosmetic industry. Moreover, consumers demand for sustainability, technology, safety, and convenience, and increasing use of biodegradable packaging material to prevent pollution is also boosting the market growth.

The polyvinyl alcohol market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market. This is owing to the rising preference for biodegradable packaging materials over traditional materials.

The polyvinyl alcohol market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth in the market. This is owing to rising geriatric population and growing demand for anti-aging cosmetics.

The polyvinyl alcohol market in the Middle East and Africa is predicted to have a moderate growth with growing polyvinyl alcohol industry.

July 2019: Two Chinese researchers recently have developed a prototype device which is taped to the skin for measuring the vibrations and motions of the vocal cords as well as transforming them into sounds. They have improved the device to make it lighter and thinner; thus, when attached to the neck as a temporary tattoo, this will not cause any discomfort to the wearer. The researchers have used graphene on thin sheets of polyvinyl alcohol films. Mute people in the future will be trained in generating signals through their throat, which this device will translate into speech.



