Aluminum Nitride (AIN) Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Aluminum Nitride Market

Aluminum nitride as a compound is non-toxic in nature and is a synthetic ceramic material that has hexagonal lattice used mostly in electronic devices. The product, for being non-toxic, is gaining much traction. Its properties are quite supportive for associated industries. It has good thermal conductivity and electrical resistance that can be provide the compound leverage in permeating different industries. Its ability to provide electrical insulation while taking the charge of maintaining lower operating temperature is giving it easy passage into the global electronics and electrical market. The aluminum nitride market is expecting strong growth in the coming years.

Several factors are expected to provide much traction to the global aluminum nitride market. Its high mechanical strength can be of significant importance for the global market. Its thermal expansion makes it highly reliable in the manufacturing process of Si-chips and thermal heat cycling. In electronic devices, where heat removal is much-needed, aluminum nitride finds strong traction there. The market is also witnessing strong competition owing to which a number of competitors are launching strategies to solidify their market position and empower the market to have a holistic growth.

Market Segment by Top Manufacturers, this report covers

Tokuyama Corporation

H.C. Starck

Toyo Aluminium K.K.

Accumet Materials

Surmet Corp

THRUTEK Applied Materials

HeFei MoK Advanced Material

Eno High-Tech Material

Pengcheng Special Ceramics

Desunmet Ceramic Material

Maite Kechuang

Segmentation:

Type and applications are segments in which the global aluminum nitride market can be segmented for a detailed research. This would provide an easy glimpse of factors that are expected to transform the global aluminum nitride market in the coming years.

Based on the type, the global aluminum nitride market can be segmented into direct nitridation method and carbothermal reduction & nitridation method. These segments are gaining prolific entry into various industries owing to which a substantial revenue generation would be possible.

Based on the applications, the aluminum nitride market can be segmented into electrical component and thermal conductive material, and others. The wide-scale use of the substance in various end-user industries is expected to provide impetus to the global market.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are five regions that have been included in the global understanding of the aluminum nitride market. The region-specific analysis is all about uncovering market dynamics and demographic hindrances that can be of great importance in the coming years.

The APAC market has China, Japan, Korea, India, and other countries who are expected to provide substantial thrust for the market growth in the coming years. This thrust is expected to come from cost-affordable labor and easy access to resources. The region has several industries who are also ensuring that traction continues.

North America is also providing much traction due to the demand this market is getting from various well-established industries. The region is also known for its expenditure on widescale research and development. Europe is showing similar growth signs due to which the regional market can grow in the coming years. The MEA market is expected to be steady. In the Middle East region, this growth would be sufficient but in Africa, poor economies can deter the market growth.

