Dynamic Chiros Purchases Poole Pain Relief

Dynamic Chiros is pleased to announce the purchase of Poole Pain Relief in Auburn, Washington.

AUBURN, WA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynamic Chiros is pleased to announce the purchase of Poole Pain Relief in Auburn, Washington. Dynamic Chiros is owned by Dr. Mark Thompson whose first clinic is located in Redmond, Washington.Dr. Andrew Hamilton will be the main doctor at the new location. Dr. Hamilton is 1 out of 100 Internationally Board Certified Chiropractic Neurologists in the world and is also a Certified Chiropractic Sports Physician. He’s been improving the lives of patients through chiropractic treatments for more than 30 years.The new Auburn location offers all the same services as the Redmond location including acute care, permanent correction care, maintenance care, and massage, and provides the most updated procedures for those injured in car or work accidents.The new Auburn location also accepts most insurance and more information can be found on our website.



