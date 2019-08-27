NOLA Bred Author Tamara Smith Returns Home With New Book

New Orleans Own Author Tamara Smith Hosts Book Signing Event For New Book "Story Of A Purple Heart"

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Orleans own, Author Tamara Smith, makes a stop back home to introduce her newly released book "The Story Of A Purple Heart" to her city. Join her as she hosts a book signing event at CBD Social on August 31st, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.In "The Story Of A Purple Heart", author Tamara Smith tells a relatable story of a young couple, Farrah and Chris, who seemed to have the most ideal relationship. Except for one problem, Chris couldn't keep his hands to himself. Farrah is forced to choose between the toxic love she has for him or the love she has for herself. This book is sure to be a page turner for women everywhere that can identify with when dealing with the woes of a relationship that turned from sweet to sour right before your eyes.Tamara Smith invites everyone in the city to come accompany her for books and bubbly at the "The Story Of A Purple Heart" book signing this Saturday, August 31st at CBD Social located on 709 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA at 4:00 until 7:00 pm."The Story Of A Purple Heart" is available and can be purchased on hand at the event or on paperback or eBook form at www.tts-publishing.com If you would like to receive more information about story of a Purple Heart or to schedule an interview with Tamara, Smith, please email and info@dimedivabranding.com . To receive a review copy, please contact info@dimedivabranding.com.



