Ancient Resource Auctions' online-only auction, September 7, is packed with over 375 lots of rare, authentic antiquities

Etruscan bronze figure of Herakles (circa 3rd-2nd Century BC), 4 ½ inches tall and mounted on an old wood base. Facial details are nicely preserved and the piece has a nice, even brown patina. Very rare Egyptian bronze figure of a sacred Bolti fish from the Late Period (circa 664-332 BC), with a prominent dorsal fin, mounted on a custom black wood base. Japanese blue and white porcelain wash basin from the early-to-mid 20th century, 18 ¼ inches in diameter, featuring an exquisitely painted dragon on the tondo. Wonderful and large Chimu silver pectoral (circa 1100-1450 AD) consisting of 32 pieces: 10 rings and 22 figural forms, each made from silver, attached to a heavy black fabric. Etruscan terracotta votive foot from the 3rd or 4th Century BC, life-sized (10 inches long) and anatomically correct on an integral base, well-preserved with light deposits.

The sale features antiquities from Roman, Greek, Egyptian, Near Eastern and Pre-Columbian cultures and other interesting items, starting at attractive values

We’re offering a fabulous selection of antiquities from a wide array of cultures, plus a fine selection of antique and ancient replica pieces. Collectors will scoop up wonderful pieces at great prices” — Gabriel Vandervort

MONTROSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ancient Resource Auctions’ online-only Summer Antiquities Discovery Sale on Saturday, September 7th, is packed with over 375 lots of authentic antiquities from Roman, Greek, Egyptian, Near Eastern and Pre-Columbian cultures, as well as other interesting items, starting at attractive values.The auction will start promptly at 9 am Pacific time. “We’re offering a fabulous selection of antiquities from a wide array of cultures” said Gabriel Vandervort of Ancient Resource Auctions. “In addition to that, we’re also offering a fine selection of antique and ancient replica pieces. Collectors will scoop up wonderful pieces at really great prices.”All lots may be viewed and bid on now, via Ancient Resource Auctions’ bidding platform, at bid.AncientResourceAuctions.com, and on its bidding apps for both Android and Apple devices. Bidding is available on Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. The link to LiveAuctioneers is here: https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/148407_auction-78-summer-antiquities-discovery-sale/ One lot certain to draw attention is the attractive Etruscan bronze figure of Herakles (circa 3rd-2nd Century BC), 4 ½ inches tall and mounted on an old wood base. The figure is depicted standing nude wearing a wreath, his right hand raised overhead holding a club, a lion’s skin draped around his left arm. The facial details are nicely preserved and the piece has a nice, even brown patina.An Egyptian diorite grinding palette from the Middle Kingdom (circa 2061-1690 BC) is a marvelous example of a noble person’s toiletry kit. About 5 ½ inches long and 3 inches wide, the item has a central recessed area for grinding powders, bordered by an incised cartouche. A small, grooved ‘spout’ extends beyond the end of one side. The piece rests on a rectangular flat base.A very rare Egyptian bronze figure of a sacred Bolti fish from the Late Period (circa 664-332 BC), with a prominent dorsal fin, mounted on a custom black wood base, will make a wonderful conversation starter for someone’s collection. The details marking the scales, fins and eyes are nicely incised. The 2 ½ inch long fish boasts an attractive green/brown patina, with red flecks.A beautiful Egyptian banded alabaster alabastron, also from the Late Period, comes from the estate of Seward Kennedy, a former lawyer for Mobil Corporation who acquired pieces for his collection during decades of travel. The ovoid body with two vestigial lug handles is nicely carved from horizontally carved banded alabaster. The thin walls allow light to come in.A wonderful and large Chimu silver pectoral (circa 1100-1450 AD) consists of 32 pieces: 10 rings and 22 figural forms, each made from silver. They were perforated for suspension (or attachment) to the mantel of an elite individual. The pieces are attached to a heavy black fabric measuring 22 ½ inches by 16 inches, with extra textile for easy framing. A great display piece.A Taino bird and frog cohoba pestle, circa 1000-1500 AD, is made from andesite and quite heavy. The bird likely represents the woodpecker deity Inriri, who was credited with opening women to sexual encounter. It is accompanied by Tona, a frog ally implying fertility. The pestle was used to crush cohoba and lime, creating an hallucinogenic snuff used by the Taino elite.A Japanese blue and white porcelain wash basin from the early-to-mid 20th century is one of the more visually arresting pieces up for bid. Impressive at 18 ¼ inches in diameter, it features an exquisitely painted dragon on the tondo, the outside decorated with floral elements, alternating with bordered geometricized flowers. Six Japanese characters are in a linear circle on the bottom.Also for sale is an Etruscan terracotta votive foot from the 3rd or 4th Century BC. It’s life-sized (10 inches long) and anatomically correct on an integral base, well-preserved with light deposits.In addition to live and internet bidding, phone and absentee bids will be accepted. When bidding this way, a 19.5 percent buyer’s premium will apply, versus a 24.5 percent when bidding online via LiveAuctioneers.com or Invaluable.com, and 20 percent via the Ancient Resource Auctions bidding platform and app. Previews are by appointment only; to schedule one call 818-425-9633.Ancient Resource Auctions is one of the few specialized auction houses that makes genuine ancient artifacts available to its worldwide client base at reasonable prices. “We are a small operation with a passion and dedication for ancient history,” Gabriel Vandervort commented. “My partners and I have many decades of combined experience working with these fine items.”Ancient Resource Auctions is always seeking quality ancient art and antiquities for future auctions. To inquire about consigning one piece or an entire collection, you may call 818-425-9633 or send an e-mail to ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com. All inquiries are confidential.To learn more about Ancient Resource Auctions and the Saturday, September 7th Auction #78: Summer Antiquities Discovery Auction, visit www.AncientResourceAuctions.com . For more information, please call 818-425-9633 or send an e-mail to ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com.# # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.