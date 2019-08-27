Pulse of the City News Upgrades Website to Serve Consumers & Award Winners

Pulse of the City News Award

Pulse of the City News makes changes to its website to benefit its award winners and support their customer service efforts.

LAPEER, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses in the building and construction, real estate and trades industries for providing more than just great products and services, but also an exceptional customer experience. Recently, the company made upgrades to its website, www.pulseofthecitynews.com, to continue serving both award winners and consumers.

What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars, and each winner receives an individualized Award Page on Pulse’s website.

In keeping with its commitment to both consumers and businesses to deliver comprehensively researched and accurately reported customer service information nationwide, Pulse of the City News has upgraded its website so it is easier to navigate.

“We are continuously making improvements to our systems to better serve our award winners,” says Teresa Hersha, Director of Customer Satisfaction for Pulse of the City News. “This is a major overhaul, however. Every Pulse Award Winner's Star Page has a beautiful new design and additional functionality. We incorporated major improvements to the schema as well.”

Those companies that receive the Pulse Award benefit by receiving services to help them promote their businesses and manage their reputation. “The new structure of the site will allow us to properly feature content to support our Award Winners' exceptional customer service,” says Hersha.

“Our award winners are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them,” says Frank Andrews, Founder of The Stirling Center, parent company of Pulse of the City News. “We are proud to not only recognize their efforts in giving customers a great experience, but to do what we can to support them and also share their information with consumers.”

About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center

The leaders behind Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center have a lifetime of experience in the real estate, building and construction fields in news and publishing. Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service, and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.

Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.pulseofthecitynews.com.





