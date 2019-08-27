Server Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Server Market Size study, by Type, By Product, By End Users and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Server Market is valued approximately USD 23.59 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Server is a computer system that provides data services or a network on requests across a computer network. In other words, a system is a running instance of an application which is capable of receiving requests from various clients and give responds as per their requirements. The worldwide server market is generating good amount of revenue and increase in the shipment units as majority of servers are built on 86 platform which are more suitable for large scale data centers build outs. Increasing demand for data centers by service providers are driving the demand of global server market. Rising demand of the mid-range system as company changes equipment’s in order to ensure the speed, reliability and capacity is also driving the demand of server market. Large scale deployments by cloud service providers, increasing demand of the public cloud services and rise in the use of cloud services by SMEs and other established organization for hosting applications and for infrastructure purpose are expected to grow the demand in the near future. However, political and economic instability, high cost involved in installation and maintenance of severs and more importantly difficulty in choosing the right equipment for servers may hinder the demand of server market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Server Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising demand of pumpkin seed oils among its end-users in the region due to early adoption of technologies with rapid advancements. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to technological advancements and emerging of original manufactures in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

HP Corporation

Dell Inc.

Fujitsu Corporation

IBM Corporation

Hitachi Limited

NEC Corporation

Adobe Systems Inc.

Huawei

Inspur Electronics

Oracle Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Computing Servers

Application Servers

Database Servers

Communication Server

By Product:

Rack Servers

Blade Serves

Tower Servers

Micro Servers

Mission Critical Servers

High Density Servers

By End Users:

Government

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Server Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

