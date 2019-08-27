Global Storage Services Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Storage Services Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

August 27, 2019

Storage Services Market 2019

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Storage Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Storage Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The essential building blocks of storage infrastructure are primary storage, backup, recovery, archiving, and analytics. As per the forecast, the enterprises data segment is likely to witness an exponential increase in data with the growing prevalence of social media, mobility, analytics, cloud, and internet of things. Enterprise CIOs are likely to face a tantamount challenge in terms of accommodating the increasing demand for space in data centers. To address this issue, CIOs are looking for converged storage systems that offer virtualization, resilience, optimization, orchestration and modularity.

Storage deployment and support is the second largest segment in the global storage service market accounting for close to 30-35% of the overall share. With growing digital data and business demands, faster deployments of storage system has become essential. The deployment of storage infrastructure in enterprise data center will mainly come from on-demand requirements.

The key Manufacturers covered in this study

EMC

Hitachi Data Systems

HP

IBM

Amazon

Aptare

AT&T

Atos

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Storage Management

Storage Deployment and Support

Storage Integration

Storage Consulting

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Storage Services Manufacturers

Storage Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Storage Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

