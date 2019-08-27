Concrete and Cement Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “2014-2026 Global Concrete and Cement Industry Market Research Report, Application, Marketing Channel, Region” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concrete and Cement Market:

Executive Summary

Concrete and its binding material cement are considered as the most important components in any of the construction projects. The fact is that the rising requirement of prefabricated construction will enhance the growth of global cement and concrete market. This will ensure the integrity of building infrastructures. Variety of cement is available that are required for carrying types of construction projects. The concrete and cement market has substantial requirements in the construction industry.

The increasing rate of population and urbanization are the important factors that trigger the growth of global concrete and cement market. These days, the government sectors are also actively investing in road construction and redevelopment, which can fuel the growth of the global concrete and cement market in the forecast period.

Yet, the market is expected to observe restraints in the advancement and growth due to the limited ductility of concrete and the existence of soluble salts in concrete, which might be responsible to cause efflorescence.

The major application areas include Building construction, public facility infrastructure construction, road construction, etc.

Market segmentation

The global market for cement and concrete can be segmented on the basis of product type, industry, geography, and end-users.

Based on product type, it can be categorized into:

Rapid hardening cement

White cement

Low heat cement

Hydrophobic cement

Considering the end-user industry, it can be segmented into residential, commercial and transport. Market segmentation considering the marketing channel can be categorized as- traditional marketing channel (offline) and online marketing.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global concrete and cement market is distributed across

The Asia Pacific including India, China, and Japan

North American region including the US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

European region including Germany, France, UK, and Italy.

Key players

The key players that are responsible to operate in global concrete and cement industry include A&A concrete supply, Vulcans Material company, National cement company, MDU Resources Group, Inc, US concrete, OldCastle, CalPortland, ColasUSA, Martin Marietta Inc, Lafarge S.A, Lehigh Southwest Cement Company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V, Buzzi Unicem USA, HeidelbergCement Group and many more.

News Event

Heidelberg Cement and eight other successful organizations in the concrete and cement sector have started the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA). The foremost aim of the association is to boost the sector’s contribution to sustainable construction and to enable innovation along with the complete value chain.

The issues like urbanization, sustainable development, climate change mitigation, and additions are at the forefront of the association’s agenda.

In addition to this, the organizations like Heidelberg Cement are actively being the member of Green building councils and are working together with the Cement Sustainability Initiative (CSI) to create a more sustainable concrete and cement industry. The core idea behind this partnership is to achieve sustainable development goals illustrated by the UN.

