Vidyamandir Classes introduces Smart Genie Test for students of Class 7 and 8

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidyamandir Classes has introduced its first ever Inter-City (NCR) Test “Smart Genie”, meant for students currently studying in class 7th and 8th. The competition will be held across Noida, Gr. Noida & Indirapuram regions. The event is aimed at rewarding the best minds of schools and make students aware of the academic excellence required to clear scholastic exams. The exams will be held from August-September 2019.The students will be required to take an exam for an hour which will be held during the school timings. The “Smart Genie” test will be written by all the students of class 7th & 8th and the student getting first position in each School for both the respective classes will be given the title of “Smart Genie”.Commenting on the test, Mr. Saurabh Kumar, Director - Academic, Vidyamandir Classes said, “This contest is an encouraging step for the aspirants to take up an exam which will not only give them the flavour of a competitive exam but will also give attractive rewards. The students will enjoy the whole process as the fear of exam will not be there and it will challenge their acquired skills.”“We will also request all prestigious schools to motivate and encourage the students to participate with enthusiasm in this exam.”The papers will be objective in nature and will comprise of mathematics & IQ. The event not only recognizes academic excellence but also brings a lot of benefits for students in the form of prizes. The prizes, for both class 7th and 8th students separately, will include attractive gifts for first three Topper of class 7th of the School, Attractive Gifts for first three Topper of class 8th of the School, Certificate of Participation to all students, Grand Prize for Overall topper of Class 7th& 8th across Noida, Gr. Noida & Indirapuram and a Winner Trophy for School for class 7th& 8th across Noida, Gr. Noida & Indirapuram.To participate in this contest, visit: www.vidyamandir.com



