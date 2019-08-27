Application Management Services (AMS) Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Application Management Services (AMS) refer to services offered by companies to manage enterprise applications of various organizations. These may be legacy or packaged software. The services are mainly categorized into development, monitoring, maintenance, and support. AMS helps companies focus on their key strength areas, cut out redundancies, while outsourcing critical IT support and management. This significantly helps cut costs, improve operational efficiency, and reduce manpower required. AMS also brings in superior visibility and greatly enhances control over applications, while mitigating risks by augmenting support staff. Cost benefits associated with AMS can vary from 15% to as high as 40% per annum. Moreover, AMS provide unmatched scalability, customization and flexibility to consumers. AMS works as a single point comprehensive service that covers every step of the application, right from conceptualization to deployment to maintenance and support.
The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector is the largest consumer of AMS. This is mainly attributed to the rampant technological upgrades currently underway and expected over the next few years, in order to adapt to changing consumer demands and increasing volume of tasks. Increased focus of all sectors, especially retail and eCommerce, towards cost cutting, while increasing operational efficiencies have resulted in a heighted demand for AMS. Add to that the renewed focus of most sectors towards improving customer services, in turn leading to increased business workflow. This argues favorably for growth of the AMS market in the foreseeable future. The recent surge in number of mobile applications, in turn paves way for rampant growth in demand for management services.
Segmentation
To provide a holistic view of the market and prevalent trends across the macro- and micro-levels, the application management services market has been segmented on the basis of the following:
Service Type
Discrete AMS
Embedded AMS
Application
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Retail and eCommerce
Healthcare and Lifesciences
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Others
Regional Segmentation
The market has also been segmented on the basis of the five main geographical regions and further delves into the market analysis across the major countries in these regions.
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
While technologically developed regions of North America and Europe have maintained dominance in the AMS market, rapidly developing countries of India and China are expected to position Asia Pacific as a highly lucrative market for AMS providers. Favourable government policies and increasing number trend of IT outsourcing to the region are some of the key factors spurting growth in demand for AMS in the region. However, the emerging global economic slowdown would hamper immediate growth prospects of the market. To circumvent this challenge, major players in the market such as Accenture, IBM, Infosys, and TCS, to name a few, have renewed efforts to expand their client base beyond the conventional BFSI sector.
