Plastics Recycling Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2024

Description

The process of recovering scrap items or waste plastic products and reprocessing the same material into different useful products is referred to as plastic recycling. Since a vast number of plastics non-biodegradable in nature, recycling of these materials is an imperative effort being made globally towards curbing down plastic in the waste stream.

With the global population continuing to expand at a strikingly high pace and the economic and industrial activities booming across the globe, the issue concerning plastic recycling has intensified more and more. The market growth of plastic recycling is majorly dictated by the regulations imposed by governments in encouraging the recycling of plastic waste. Additionally, the need to manage waste in an efficient manner with the help of a standard recycling technology is also expected to boost the growth of the market in the coming years. However, lack of awareness and seriousness concerning recycling of plastics among individuals has limited the potential growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Key Companies 

Segmentation

The global plastic recycling market report has its foundation in a segmentation based on end user and application. This gives the report a better scope of revealing possible growth areas that can be exploited well to increase the profit margin.

Based on application the segmentation of the plastic recycling market form primarily including applications such as plastic lumber and plastic composites (e.g., wood, fibers, cement, and glass). Products are covered separately, as they may be made from plastic from a combination of sources. Wood/fiber plastic composites may be made from several different resin types, each possibly derived from several different products.

Based on end users the segmentation of the plastic recycling market is further divided into two parts. The users of the durable products and the user of the non-durable products. The recycled matter is formed out of the plastic as per the requirement. Generally in the durable product list comes the resin, the timber substitute and other such products. On the other hand the non-durable products includes the one time use paper bags and water containers.

Regional Market

The analysis of the regional market stands primarily on the analysis of growth inducing factors, market restraints and recent developments. This provides a deeper knowledge of the regional market and the demands of the local users. The analysis of each these regions depends solely on the product, the technology and the end users.

The regional plastics recycling markets includes North America, Europe, the Asia region and the Middle East Africa

In Europe the regions considered to be the prominent end users are Western Europe including Germany, France. Italy, Spain and the rest of Western Europe. The other half comprises Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific. In Asia Pacific the primary regions are China, Japan, India, Republic of Korea, Australia and the rest of Asia Pacific. The other regions include the Middle East Africa.

Industry News

Indonesia's crackdown on imported foreign waste has upset the village of Bangun, they earn part of their livelihood from the same.

Continued...            

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Waste Management


