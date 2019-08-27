Quartz Crucibles and Lids Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

The quartz crucibles and lids, composed of the high purity quartz, show a wide number of applicability. The properties of high purity, low thermal expansion, high resistance power, optical transparency, and excellent thermal shock, makes the quartz crucibles and lids ideal for different applications. The two production technologies of quartz crucibles and lids are arc-fusion and slip casting. The unique properties of the fused quartz make quartz crucibles and lids better than their counterparts made of other materials.

The increasing demand for high purity quartz for the semi-conductor applications is augmenting the demand of the quartz crucibles and lids in the global market. The inability to reuse the quartz crucibles and lids due to impurity risk is a potential limitation that restricts the growth of the market. The global market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global quartz crucibles and lids market are segmented on product type, application, and region.

The product type market segment of global quartz crucibles and lids market includes capacity 10-20 ml, capacity 30-50 ml, and capacity 100-150 ml.

Based on application, the global market of quartz crucibles and lids is broadly subdivided into the semiconductor industry, photovoltaic industry, and others.

Key Manufactures

The key manufacturers of the quartz crucibles and lids in the global market are CoorsTek, Alfa Aesar, Elemental Microanalysis, Haldenwanger, Almath Crucibles, Lianyungang Sunlight Quartz Ceramics, and Jiangsu Huaer Quartz Materials.

Regional Outlook

Based on the regional classification, the global quartz crucibles and lids market includes the North America region, Asia Pacific region, South America region, Europe region, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America region encompasses the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The Asia Pacific region of quartz crucibles and lids market includes Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Korea. The Europe region includes the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia. The Middle East and Africa region encompass the UAE, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and South Africa. The South America region includes Argentina, Columbia, and Brazil.

The Asia Pacific is a leading market in the global scenario. In the Asia Pacific region, India and China possess a larger market share of quartz crucibles and lids. China is expected to become a major producer of quartz crucibles and lids in the forecast period. The rising use of semiconductor materials and increasing disposable income of the people is the reason behind the expanding market in China. The cost savings on operations and labour is another driving factor for the increase in the market share of China.

Latest Industry News

The global industry of quartz crucibles and lids is expanding at a faster pace owing to the latest technologies of production. The high softening temperature of 1670 degrees Celsius, optimum thermal insulation and resistance power against many elements as well as compounds is accelerating the demand of quartz crucibles and lids. The high purity quartz crucibles and lids prove to be more useful than the other materials that show a chance of creating problematic situations.

