3D Printing in Construction Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

3D printing is a process that integrates a computer to get sequential layering of materials done to develop three-dimensional shapes. The method provides effective results in building prototypes and manufacturing geometrically complex components. The technology offers several advantages like lower costs, remote location construction, more precise building, new shapes & design possibilities, and others, owing to which the global 3D printing in construction market can expect substantial rise in the coming years.

Factors influencing the global 3D printing in construction market are its features and use in cases like printed molds, building components, buildings, architectural models, bridges, and interior designs. The process can curb the growing labor cost and minimize the material cost by preventing excessive wastage of materials. Emerging countries can benefit from this for their mass-housing projects. However, various pointers can deter the expected market growth. These are performance-based standards, regulations on building codes, and wide regional variation in regulations. It also has other limitations like partially-built houses, expensive initial investment, and rough exterior.

Key Players of Global 3D Printing in Construction Market =>

Players taking important part in the global 3D printing in construction market are Contour Crafting Corporation, Apis Cor, Winsun, Skanska, Belatchew Arkitekter, CAZZA, MX3D, and others.

Segmentation:

The global 3D printing in construction market can be segmented into printing material, printing technology, and end-user. This analysis uncovers a lot of factors that can be of great assistance for the market in the coming years.

Based on the printing material, the global 3D printing in construction market can be segmented into concrete, plastics, metals, ceramics, and others. All these segments are gaining high traction from the construction industry as these components play an integral part in the industry.

Based on the printing technology, the global 3D printing in construction market can be segmented into fuel deposition modelling (FDM), stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering (SLS), selective laser melting (SLM), and others.

Based on the end-user, the 3D printing in construction market comprises residential, commercial, industrial, and space. The residential segment is expected to gain good traction in the coming years. The space segment can use it to a great extent.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific analysis of the global 3D printing in construction market can be segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). This analysis provides insight regarding demographic challenges that can shape the regional market.

North America is technologically strong and its robust infrastructure with high expenditure capacity are providing ample scope for the regional market expansion. Europe is also building its prospect on similar grounds. Both these regions are known for their investment in the research and development sector owing to which new products are always getting rolled out and the market is becoming an evolving one. The APAC region is witnessing strong growth in various construction activities, which is expected to provide the regional market much-necessary hike.

Industry News:

Recently, three Danish firms GXN Innovation, The Danish AM Hub, and Map Architects announced their intention to create roaming 3D printers that would create a protective layer in the atmosphere to prevent environmental decay.

