Carrier Screening Market Segmentation, Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2026 Market Research Report

Generally, when a disease is diagnosed early, it is easier to cure it or successfully manage it. Furthermore, when the disease is diagnosed early, it makes it easier to live with the disease. Also, early detection of the detection helps in planning ahead, where important decisions can be made with regard to the health and support needs as well as financial and legal matters. Genetic diseases like sickle cell anemia, Tay-Sachs disease and cystic fibrosis are few types of inherited disorders.

Carrier screening can be described as a genetic test type that is conducted before or during a pregnancy stage, to help identify autosomal recessive genetic disorders. It also helps identify a child having a genetic disorder.

Some of the significant factors that benefit the United States carrier screening market include the growing emphasis on early disease detection as well as prevention along with strong demand for personalized medicine. The market also gets support from growing application of screening tests in genetic disorders.

Carrier testing for inherited diseases helps get information about a couple’s chances of having a child with any genetic disorder. Identifying the risk before the onset of symptoms is known as predictive/presymptomatic testing. Several genetic disorders can be detected by carrier screening early during pregnancy. Therefore, consumer demand for effective and safe carrier tests works in favor of the market. Additionally, adoption of carrier tests in basic clinical care provides a commercial angle to the market, proving to be beneficial. Various healthcare organizations in many countries are spending considerable amounts on newborn screening that could predict diseases such as cancers, which has the chance of occurring later in adulthood.

The United States carrier screening market is set to surpass US$ 400 Million threshold by 2026.

In developed countries like the United States, the demand for screening tests to detect the risk of genetic diseases benefits the market. Molecular screening test enjoys robust demand and could growth at the fastest rate in the coming years. Few significant recessive disorders which are detected by molecular testing include Cystic fibrosis, Canavan disease, spinal muscular atrophy, GM1 gangliosidosis etc. With genetic analysis tools like microarray technologies and assays based on next-generation sequencing advancing at a rapid pace, molecular diagnostics have revolutionized the healthcare industry by enhancing prenatal and reproductive care. This has led to earlier disease detection and advanced treatment of heritable diseases. Demand for molecular testing has accelerated in recent years since it possesses the ability to augment testing accuracies using technical benefits for several targeted disorders.

In the United States (U.S.), genetic disease has been identified as the main cause of infant deaths, which accounts for roughly 20% of the overall annual infant mortality. Several progressions in genomic medicine, as well as technological platforms, have given rise to low-cost, pan‐ethnic carrier screening. These advanced carrier tests help obstetric care providers provide screening for more than 100 recessive genetic diseases. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation says that over 30,000 people in the U.S are afflicted with cystic fibrosis and close to 1,000 cases of cystic fibrosis are diagnosed every year. Therefore, with the growing prevalence of genetic diseases each year in the country, use of carrier screening is also predicted to boost in the following years.

