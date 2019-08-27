Population Health Management Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Population Health Management Market

Population health management system is a platform that brings together various aspects of healthcare system to simplify operational processes. The system is a hist for delivery and payment models. The population health management market is gaining traction due to its ability to join clinical, financial, and operational data and consequently, improving the efficiency of the service and patient care. The global population health management market can gain substantial leverage from its easy percolation into the healthcare sector.

Several factors are playing in the favor of population health management market. The cloud-based model is cost-effective and is increasing profit for the segment. Various governments, across the globe, are providing impetus for the market’s growth. Various insurance companies are also forcing healthcare operators into integrating this model in their system for increased efficiency as the process is not just cost-affordable, but time-saving as well. Patients are also looking for such models owing to its clarity and fast handling process.

Key Players of Global Population Health Management Market =>

Several companies are playing key roles in the global population health management market. This report includes Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Health Catalyst, Conifer Health Solutions, McKesson Corporation, Healthagen, IBM Corporation, Wellcentive, Inc., Verisk Analytics, Inc., and Optum, Inc.

Segmentation:

The global Population Health Management market has been segmented in the report on the basis of component, end-users, and mode of delivery. Such a segmentation helps in the access of better data on factors that can improve the global market.

Based on the component, the population health management market can be segmented into software and services. The software segment is gaining traction due to facilities, such as compilation of large patient data, ease of use, increasing application of business intelligence, storage, development of software industries

Based on the mode of delivery, the population health management market is segmented into Web-based, On-premise, and Cloud-based. Web-based and cloud-based models are gaining traction for their cost-affordability, however, on-premise segment is also gaining traction due to its reliability.

Regional Analysis:

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions that have been included in the region-specific study of the global population health management market.

North America and Europe has robust infrastructure to support any kind of recent technological developments. These two regions are technologically strong and have high investment capacity to accommodate any kind of latest advents. High per capita income is also helping the market in expanding the base. The U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., and others are creating scope for the market growth by implementing various strategies to modernize the healthcare sector.

The Asia Pacific market is witnessing strong surge in the demand for such population health management products. The region has a huge patient population and such systems help in simplifying the operational procedure. On the other hand, various emerging economies like India, China, Thailand, and others are spending substantial amount of money to develop their countries as Healthcare hubs, which can provide boost to the regional market.

