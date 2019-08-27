Drone Data Services Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Drone Data Services Market

Drone data services is based on the application of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to collect digital data for various end-user industries. The system monitors progress and obtains useful data for aerial survey. The system has evolved so much mainly due to the growing demand for data collection. The global drone data service market is expected to rise on this benefit to fetch in more revenues in the coming years.

Various factors are expected to provide tailwind to the global drone data services market growth. The system can be tailor-made as per requirements, which is expected to benefit the process. Also, the integration of the artificial intelligence and machine learning is going to play a key role in the global drone data services market growth. However, breach in the security process is going to be a concern. But blockchain and other technologies are expected to back up the technological efficiency and ensure further growth.

Key Players of Global Drone Data Services Market =>

Several competitors are making this drone data services market interesting and intense. These companies are Delair-Tech SAS, 3D Robotics, Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., Kespry Inc., Parrot SA, and PrecisionHawk Inc.

Segmentation:

The global drone data services market can be segmented on the basis of service type, platform, and end-user. This study focuses on understanding factors that could be of great help for the market in the coming years.

Based on the service type, the global drone data services market can be segmented into photogrammetry, 3D modeling & digital elevation model (DEM), mapping & surveying, and others including spectral imaging and object recognition. The mapping & survey segment has considerable coverage owing to its prolific use in land surveying procedure.

Based on the platform, the drone data services market is segmented into cloud-based and operator software. The operator software system is gaining coverage. However, the cloud-based model due to its cost-affordability is expected to pick up momentum. It is also going to enjoy easy inclusion later.

Based on the end-user, the drone data services market can be segmented into agriculture, construction, mining, real estate & construction and others. The others segment includes utility services and public safety. The real estate & construction segment is gaining substantial recognition. The agriculture sector is also expecting swift growth.

Regional Analysis:

The global drone data services market has been segmented on a region-specific level into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). Such a segmentation aims at uncovering various demographic challenges that can pose issues for the market growth.

North America is doing well in the segment as the technological prowess of the zone is helping the regional market out. Also the market is benefiting from high expenditure capacity, which helps in acquiring such technologies and using that to gather data. The presence of countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico are expected to help the regional market. Europe has similar features, which would help the region in garnering substantial revenue. At the same time, major companies are based out of these regions, which can be of great help for these two regional markets.

