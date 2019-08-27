Intelligent Process Automation(IPA) Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) is an evolving software automation tool used for automating the routine tasks through the already existing user interfaces. Deployment of IPA helps in improving the business processes and assists in eliminating the replicable, repetitive, and routine tasks. IPA is the integration of the techniques of machine learning and robotic process automation with the back end systems of the different organizations. Intelligent Process Automation includes cognitive technologies, machine learning, and also natural language processing.

The implementation of IPA helps the organizations to reduce operational costs and response time, reduce the processing errors, increase compliance, and enhance the customer experiences. It is the best solution for enhancing the operational process efficiency and optimizing operations to deliver innovative products and services.

Segmentation of the Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market

The global market of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on the type, the global market is subdivided into machine & deep learning, natural language processing, computer vision, neural networks, virtual agents, and others.

Based on the application, the market segmentation encompasses BFSI, transport & logistics, IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, and other relevant applications.

Leading Market Players

The important market players of IPA are IBM, Accenture, Genpact, Capgemini, Tata Consultancy Services, Cognizant, Atos, Xerox Corporation, Wipro, HCl Technologies, Infosys, Blue Prism, Symphony Ventures, Happiest Minds, and many more.

Important Geographical Segments

Based on geographical segmentation, the global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) market includes the United States, China, Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, Japan, Central & South America, and India. North America is anticipated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The availability of advanced technologies and the established infrastructure accounts for the growth of the North America market. The increase in the adoption of analytics by business organizations is another contributing factor to the market growth. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow by a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The presence of the leading market players and the growing adoption of robotics is leading the market towards growth.

The increasing use of connected devices and rising demand for automation in the workplace are the key market driver for the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). The emergence of IoT and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are other factors contributing to the growth and expansion of the global market. The lack of technical expertise and the operational issues of the implementation process of IPA are potential factors that can limit the growth of the market.

Trending Industry News

In June 2019, Blue Prism took possession of Thoughtonomy, a vendor of intelligent automation to extend its capabilities of intelligent automation in the cloud. The acquisition will enable Blue Prism to offer a platform for combining RPA, AI, and cloud to scale up its automation strategy to a higher pace.

Recently, SAP has witnessed the up-gradation of its enterprise resource planning software that enables easier customization of apps and easy addition of robotics as well as AI to the logistics processes.

