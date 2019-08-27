Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Software 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A company’s productivity depends on the proper management of its functioning units. Hence, there is a need for continuous monitoring, to enhance performance of the company. Owing to same, it is observed that a greater number of companies are adopting corporate performance management software (CPM). This is identified as a major factor that is likely to promote the growth of the corporate performance management software market. CPM offers effective solutions for return on investment (ROI), revenue, operational cost, and overhead calculations. Alongside, it eliminates human error. The ability of CPM to streamline business processes and transactions is likely to gain traction for its global market.

CPM, also referred to as enterprise performance management (EPM) or business performance management (BPM) that speaks for itself. Different business verticals and horizontals are adopting for this software to boost their personal growth. Incorporation of trending technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cloud computing, big data analytics, and other are likely to modify CPM for better operations. CPM is gaining popularity among its intended end-users due to the availability of better versions. In addition, the increase in number of CPM consumers due to the growing awareness are factors which are expected to work in favor of the market.

Key Players :

The report has profiled various noteworthy players in the global corporate performance management software market. This includes the analysis of various strategies adopted for expansion and an upper hand over their rivals.

Oracle

SAP

IBM

Microsoft

OneStream Software

Host Analytics

Visiativ

Prophix Software

OpenSymmetry

Adaptive Suite

Satriun Group

FloQast

Tagetik

Insightsoftware

BOARD International

Philadelphia Consulting

Mazepoint

Prophix Software

BlackLine

Jedox

and others. High competition among market players is likely to benefit the market.

The global corporate performance management software market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. The segmental overview of the market helps in clear understanding of its progress. On the basis of type, the global market of corporate performance management software has been segmented into cloud-based and browser based. The high rate of adoption of cloud by corporates is likely to intensify the growth of the global market. Moreover, a greater number of companies using browser is also expected to promote the global corporate performance management software market growth. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into small enterprises, medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Rapid industrialization is likely to expand office space. Hence, organizations of all sizes is expected to use CPM for enhancing their performance. This, in turn, is anticipated to gain traction for the global market.

The regional analysis of the global corporate performance management software market has been studied across US, Europe, China, Japan, South-east Asia, and India. The US market is expected to show an aggressive growth. Early adoption of technical advantages and the residence of high-tech companies in the US are factors that are expected to boost the regional market. In Europe, high cash flow by both private companies and the government for launching upgraded versions of CPM is expected to encourage the growth of its market. The market in the Asia region is expected to witness a healthy growth.

……Continued

