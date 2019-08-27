Team Collaboration Software 2019 Global Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global team collaboration software market is slated to account for a significant market valuation at a substantial CAGR over the review period.

The exemplary growth of the market is attributed to several driving factors that are influencing the market, such as the growing need for digitization and visual data sharing, which is consequently driving the demand for conferencing and communication solutions. The cost decline witnessed by video conferencing solutions is encouraging its extensive deployment across global companies. Furthermore, the integration of web conferencing solutions with other efficient communication devices to for the transformation of digital applications into productive, shared workspaces, is also expected to fuel the growth of the team collaboration software market over the assessment period.

Organizations have realized the benefits of Applications Program Interfaces (APIs) to combine multiple platforms and create an effective omnichannel consumer experience. Moreover, APIs enables users to work productively from remote locations since it offers the integration of both on-premise and cloud applications, creating a unified communication channel between users and systems.

Key Players :-

A glimpse of the competition prevailing in the global team collaboration software market can be arrived at through the report. This part of the study has used SWOT analysis tools to narrow down the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of each market player.

Adobe

Cisco Systems

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Zoho

Huddle

Clarizen

Avaya

Google

Comindware

Citrix Systems

Audiocodes

Metaswitch

AT&T

MITEL

SABA

Companies across the globe are also deploying voice-based virtual team members to offer assistance to employees in reporting, and daily meetings, to ensure an appropriate workspace. Additionally, the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is also witnessing a steep rise, owing to its usage in the development of innovative team collaboration software, along with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). Software agents such as AI bots and smart virtual personal assistants are also being deployed for the enhancement of workspace collaboration and the automation of several tasks. Many companies also use bots for collaborative purposes such as jotting down notes, as well as for management and scheduling meetings.

The applications of team collaboration software are higher in the corporate sector, along with the healthcare and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry. The healthcare sector has increased the adoption of team collaboration software for improving patient engagement in providing them superior quality medical services, and to enable the transmission of real-time information.

Regional Analysis

North America is considered one of the most significant regions in the global team collaboration software market in terms of value. It is estimated to account for a substantial market valuation over the review period. This remarkable growth is attributed to the early adoption of advanced technologies for the development of hi-tech team collaboration software. Moreover, the well-established corporate, healthcare and BFSI sector drives the constant demand for team collaboration software in the region, especially in the developed countries of North America, such as Canada and the US.

The European market for team collaboration software is likely to continue to flourish in the coming years. The stable economy in the region and the presence of significant market players creates favorable conditions for market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is also one of the major regions of the global team collaboration software market and is expected to witness a high growth rate over the review period. This is attributed to the vast scope of potential growth opportunities in the region. The changing economic dynamics has led to rapid industrialization, which, coupled with the interest of global market players to expand their markets in the region, are expected to contribute exponentially towards the market growth.

……Continued

