Eye Care Supplements Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Eye Care Supplements Market Research Report - Global forecast till 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

PUNE, INDIA, August 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

In today’s age of intensive industrialization and change in dietary patterns, eye problems are a common occurrence in every household. In order to tackle this issue, Eye care supplements have come to occupy a considerable presence in the Global Health and Wellness Market. These supplements are essential for maintaining a good eye health and unabridged vision World Health Organization (WHO) conservatively estimates that over 285 million people around the globe are visually impaired, either partially or completely.

Eye care supplements may contain vitamins, minerals or other nutrients that are proven to improve eye health through the treatment of common anomalies/diseases such as cataract, diabetic vision impairment, and glaucoma. These products are edible and use materials extracted from both natural and synthetic sources. Antioxidants and omega fatty acids (extracted mainly from marine life forms) are the most commonly available eye care supplements across the global market.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the demand for eye care supplements is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2018 to 2023. This upward trend can largely be attributed to higher prevalence of diabetes and harmful suspended particles in the air. Demand for varied products in the Eye Care Supplements Market also depends greatly on the geographical location and the problems associated with it.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3861415-eye-care-supplements-market-research-report-global-forecast-till-2023

Sectional Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its report, has classified the Global Eye Care Supplements Market into segments based on Manufacturers, Countries involved, type of products, end user and Applications.

Eye Care Supplements Market by type of product includes- Antioxidants (further divided into Fat Soluble Antioxidants such as astaxanthin and Water Soluble Antioxidants such as zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, and lutein), Fatty acids (such as omega-6 gamma-linolenic acid/GLA), Anti-inflammatory supplements (such as docosahexaenoic acid/DHA), Neuro-protective supplements (such as eicosapentaenoic acid/EPA) among others.

Major Manufacturers of the product are: Bausch & Lomb Inc., Biosyntrx Inc., NUSAPURE, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ,Nordic Naturals Inc, Vitabiotics Ltd., and Health’s Harmony USA Supplements LLC.

In terms of Applications, the Eye Care Supplements Market is categorized into: Muscular Degeneration, Glaucoma, Diabetic retinopathy and Cataract among others.

On the basis of End User, the market serves eye hospitals, clinics and households.

By region, the industry has been examined across Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and South America.

Regional Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) examines the Eye Care Supplements Market dynamics for major countries across regions. As per the report, North America includes the US, Mexico and Canada. South America includes Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela. Asia-Pacific includes major economies such as China, India, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia. Major markets in the Middle-East and Africa region are Egypt, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Nigeria and Bahrain. Europe includes countries such as UK, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium and the rest of the European Union.

North America will continue to be the largest supplier and market for eye care supplements with the US alone occupying over 50 percent of the global market share. Europe will be the second largest market, owing to greater use of preventive measures against eye diseases. Asia- Pacific will be the fastest growing market due to widespread prevalence of diabetes and obesity. Growth of the market in developing nations is estimated to be relatively slow due to high costs of Eye Care Supplements.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3861415-eye-care-supplements-market-research-report-global-forecast-till-2023



CONTACT US:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.