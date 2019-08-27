Global Vaccines Market expected to exceed US$ 48 Billion by 2025

Latest Research: 2019 Global Vaccines Market Report

According to a report found on WiseGuy Reports (WGR), the global vaccines market is anticipated to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Such growth is the effect of various factors functioning in the market ecosystem. Rising prevalence of various diseases and the emergence of new diseases is encouraging the market players to invest in the development of new drugs and vaccines. This, in turn, is leading to rising investments in the research and development of new vaccines, promoting growth in the global vaccines market.

Market Segmentation

The global vaccines industry is studying the 42 different types of vaccines used for prevention from different diseases, viruses, and disorders caused due to these viruses. These vaccines include Prevnar/ Prevnar 13, Gardasil/ Gardasil 9, Vaxigrip, Fluzone, Flublok, Varivax, Proquad, Menactra, Fluarix/ FluLaval, Pneumovax 23, Havrix/ Twinrix/ Engerix-B, Priorix, Priorix Tetra, Varilrix, M-M-R II, Adacel, Boostrix, Menveo, Bexsero, Cervarix, Shingrix, Trumenba, Rotateq, Pentacel, Pentaxim, Imovax, Hexaxim, Zostavax, Rotarix, Sunflorix, Pediarix, Infanrix, Ticovac, Biken Ha, Tetrabik, Mearubik, Varicella (MTP), Jebik V, Flumist/ Fluenz, Bio Thrax, Dukoral, In Live, Ixiaro, HeaLive, In Live, BiLive, EasySix, Imvamune, and Anflu.

Key Players

Some of the prominent vendors in the vaccines market include Sanofi Pasteur, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Pfizer, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, AstraZeneca, Emergent Biosolutions, Seqirus, Valneva, Bavarian Nordic, Panacea Biotec, Sinovac, Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotec, and Biological E. Limited.

The global vaccines market size is expected to exceed US$ 48 Billion by the year–end of 2025.

Industry Update

August 2019: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently announced additional vaccine recommendations, when traveling to Ethiopia, including vaccination for measles, polio, yellow fever vaccines, and routine vaccines.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global vaccines market is studied for various regional segments to arrive at an insightful and accurate analysis. The global vaccines market is segmented into the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America had accounted for the largest share of the global vaccines market. It is also likely to retain its dominion over the vaccines market during the forecast period. A presence of many key players from the global market is one of the primary drivers of the vaccines market in the region. Further, these players are investing heftily in the research and development of new drugs and vaccines to prevent the spread of various newly discovered diseases. This is expected to accelerate market growth.

Growing focus on the immunization programs launched by governments against diseases that cause permanent damage to the human body is leading to sizeable growth to the global vaccines market. The proliferation of infectious diseases and a higher risk for epidemics in highly populated cities is also contributing to the ascension of the global vaccines market.

Additionally, increasing initiatives by organizations and leveling government support for vaccine development and distribution is projected to accelerate the growth of the global vaccine market over the forecast period. Growing prospects for vaccines in developing countries has created new opportunities for market vendors, influencing fast-paced growth. However, on the other hand, the cost of development of vaccines is high, which is expected to hinder growth in the global vaccines market.

