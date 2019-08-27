Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Blockchain for Supply Chain Market - 2019-2025

Report Description:

The evolving nature of technology has impacted a large number of markets and industries all around the globe. The Blockchain for Supply Chain market has also been positively influenced as a result. In the year 2017, the global blockchain supply chain market was valued at around USD 93.16 million. But it is expected that this prosperous industry will likely expand to USD 9,852.91 million by the year 2025. Thus there will be growth at 80.2 percent between the year 2018 and 2025.

One of the main reasons for the tremendous growth of the Blockchain for Supply Chain market is that the technology acts like an open ledger which eliminates the necessity to transfer crucial details and information between entities through emails. It ensures robustness and high level of transparency across all the levels of the supply chain management. In the past, the retail industry has dominated the blockchain supply chain market, and it is expected that this trend will continue during the forecasted period as well due to the rising popularity of Blockchain for Supply Chain among retail players.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

IBM

Microsoft

SAP SE

AWS

Huawei

Oracle

Guardtime

Tibco Software

Auxesis Group

BTL Group

Bitfury

Omnichain

Vechain Foundation

Chainvine

Digital Treasury Corporation

Blockverify

Nodalblock

Peer Ledger

Openxcell

Applied Blockchain

Recordskeeper

Transchain

Datex Corporation

Ownest

Scope Of Report:



Major market segments

The technology-driven industry can be segmented on the application, type, and region. The application market segment has been further categorized into retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, oil and gas, logistics, healthcare, and life science, and others. Based on type, the subcategories include software and service. Based on the geographical segmentation, the core market sub-segments are the United States of American, China, India, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America.

The Blockchain for Supply Chain market has shown exceptional performance in the North American market. Some of the main reasons for this include the availability of advanced technology-based infrastructure and rapid adoption of innovative technology.

The competitive landscape in the industry

Due to the attractiveness and potential of the Blockchain for Supply Chain market at the global level, a wide range of players operating in the industry. Some of the most popular market participants that intensify the level of competition in the industrial setting include Microsoft, Accenture, IBM, Oracle, Digital Treasury Corporation, Peer Ledger, Applied Blockchain, Records keeper, Tibco Software, Chainvine, Transchain, Ownest, Datex Corporation and many more.

A thorough and critical competitive analysis has been carried out by using relevant strategic tools and techniques. The level of competitive intensity in the global industrial setting has a vital impact on the current market trends. The competitive landscape and other macro factors will most likely impact the overall growth of the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market during the forecasted period as well.

Latest news

In the 21st century, the Blockchain for Supply Chain has brought about a revolutionary change in the entire supply chain management process. Many organizations all around the globe have been adopting innovative technology so that the level of transparency can be improved throughout the entire supply chain network. The blockchain technology has the potential to streamline the activities that are carried out on the diverse and vast supply chains of multiple business entities.



